Consider the Tampa Bay Rays.
They saved us from allowing those cheating Houston Astros from bringing their two-games-below-.500 regular season into the World Series.
They’re cute as can be, spending about the same money this season on their entire roster as the Los Angeles Dodgers are spending on Mookie Betts.
A small-market club utterly unappreciated, even in their hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, where when baseball was last played in front of fans, they drew 1,178,735 to their 81-game Tropicana Field schedule, which might sound like a big number but averages to 20,365 -- 29th in the big leagues, in front of the Miami Marlins and nobody else.
So if you’re anywhere there’s no natural team to claim, have an affinity for the underdog — underfish? — or just like the idea of rooting for an outfit that’s beaten the odds and needs fans, you must adopt the Rays in this World Series, right?
Depending on the moment you’re reading this, they’re either down 1-0, 2-0 or tied 1-1 with Los Angeles, but that’s cool.
It’s part of the Rays’ charm.
It’s a bandwagon that shouldn’t be sniffing a world championship, so if they’re down, no biggie, because there’s no shame in their coming up short and if they pull it out, hey, look at you.
Really, unless you grew up in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Vero Beach, where the Dodgers spring-trained forever, or Albuquerque, where they Triple-A’ed forever, how can you not pull for the Rays?
Actually, you can’t.
You really can’t.
This is what you call a misdirection, a ruse, a zig to zag. You’re not allowed to root for the Rays. You’re not allowed to root for the Rays because they’re destroying baseball.
Do you know how many major league pitchers have averaged more than 10.13 strikeouts per nine innings over their career?
If they’ve managed to throw 1,000 innings, in the history of the game, it’s eight: Yu Darvish (11.11), Chris Sale (11.08), Max Sherzer (10.63), Randy Johnson (10.61), Stephen Strasburg (10.58), Jacob DeGrom (10.46), Kerry Wood (10.32) and Gerrit Cole (10.15).
All but Johnson and Wood are current, so by the time they’ve all retired, it might only be Johnson and Wood.
Nolan Ryan’s not on that list. Steve Carlton’s not on that list. Bob Gibson's not on that list. Walter Johnson, for crying out loud, is not on that list. Sandy Koufax — Sandy Koufax!!! — is not on that list.
Yet, you know who struck out 10.13 times per game this regular season; whether or not they came to the plate in the ninth inning; whether or not it was part of a double-dip, and thus just seven innings?
The Tampa Bay Rays, that’s who. And it's risen to 10.67 in the postseason.
In the regular season, they hit .238, got on base .328, slugged .407 and struck out at a higher rate than any team in the history of baseball. They have been no better in the playoffs (.208, .290, .400), are striking out even more, and they’re in the World Series.
It cannot stand.
Look, plenty is wrong with the game, but plenty is not wrong with it, too.
Via advanced stats, we understand it better than ever. We know now batting average is interesting but not very helpful if hitting singles is the only way you’re getting on base.
We know pitcher wins to be a failed stat, a measure in which run production by your own team matters every bit as much as your effectiveness on the mound.
Not even RBI are all they were cracked up to be because who can control who’s on base when they get to the plate?
It took a century for offensive coordinators to realize they could make defenses defend a whole football field, and it took even longer for baseball to outlive numbers it swore never told us a whole heck of a lot, but the game’s better for it.
Defensive shifts?
Not a problem. Defensive creativity should be encouraged. You get nine players and a diamond, figure it out.
We miss starting pitchers with the durability and encouragement to go the distance, but we can live without them. Just don’t pull a guy in the middle of a no-hitter, all right?
But in no world can a team striking out 10.13 times per game be all right.
As a matter of pure numbers, the striking-out-est team in the history of baseball remains the 2019 Tigers, whose 1,595 lonely walks back to the dugout is one more than the 2018 White Sox.
The Rays struck out 608 times in 60 regular-season games. Extrapolate to 162 games and the number’s 1,641.6, which is significantly higher than 1,595.
Look, we get it.
Power is more important than average and if you swing for the fences, though average dips, runs are produced and if you swing for the fences you whiff more often, too. It’s a symptom of the narrowing of the game, and it needs to be addressed.
But the ’19 Tigers lost 114 games and the ’18 White Sox lost 100. Regular and postseason, the Rays have played 75, but they’ve won 49, and they’re still going.
They must be stopped.
