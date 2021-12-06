SOUTH BEND — Man, what a seven days in South Bend.
At 2 p.m. Nov. 29, Brian Kelly was still the head football coach at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish had just finished off an 11-1 regular season and still had an outside chance at the College Football Playoff.
At 2 p.m. Dec. 6, Marcus Freeman was being introduced as the new head man at Notre Dame with an energy and excitement around the program that hasn’t been seen in years.
Freeman commanded the room in his first press conference as head coach Monday, talking with a passion for the job that has resonated with his players and the administration that hired him. It capped off a week people associated with Notre Dame won’t soon forget.
It all started Nov. 29 at around 7:30 p.m. when news broke on social media Kelly was leaving for the head coaching job at LSU. Everyone found out about the news on their phones — including the people within the Irish program.
“I was taking a nap,” said Notre Dame defensive lineman Kurt Hinish on where he was when the Kelly news broke. “I was up early in the morning, and I was super tired. I came back home. I was taking a nap, and I woke up. I saw Jarrett Patterson texted our captain’s group chat, and he had sent us a tweet, and I was like, ‘What?’ … It was nuts, man.”
By Nov. 30, it was official: Kelly was the coach of the LSU Tigers. After winning 113 games in 12 seasons in South Bend, Kelly left with a three-minute meeting to his players at 7 a.m. before hoping in his car, heading to the airport and signing a 10-year, $95 million contract to go coach in the Southeastern Conference.
The news seemed shocking. Kelly, who’s 60 years old, felt like someone who was going to stay with Notre Dame until he retired. He built the Irish program from a disastrous end to the 2000s into a national power through the 2010s and early 2020s. And although they never won the “big game” under Kelly, he put Notre Dame in a championship position in three different seasons.
Almost as soon as the news of Kelly leaving broke on social media, support for Freeman to be the next head coach started pouring in. Current players, incoming recruits and former players all voiced their belief in Freeman being the head man in charge.
Thirty-six hours after Kelly left, reports surfaced Freeman was going to be the next head coach. Solidifying those reports was virtually every assistant coach — including offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, defensive line coach Mike Elston and strength coach Matt Balis — announcing they were staying with the program.
The only thing delaying Freeman being officially announced as head coach was Notre Dame president Father John Jenkins being on a visit to The Vatican in Rome. Once Jenkins returned to South Bend, he gave his stamp of approval, and Freeman became the 30th head coach in Notre Dame football history Friday morning.
A video was posted by the Notre Dame athletics department shortly after the announcement that showed Balis introducing Freeman to the team. Freeman pumped his fist walking through the doors, and the players swarmed him in celebration. The video quickly went viral, and it encapsulated all of the sentiment the current team has toward Freeman.
“It was special, man,” Hinish said. “(Freeman) is a special guy, and he means a lot to this program. He means a lot to us. It says a lot. It just wasn’t the defensive guys getting excited about the new hire. It was the offensive guys, too. It says a lot.”
All of that brought us to Monday. The Notre Dame pep band played Freeman, his wife and six kids into the Irish Athletics Center for what felt like more of a celebration than a press conference. Notre Dame legend Brady Quinn was there as the host. Both Jenkins and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick spoke of the values Freeman represents and why he’s the perfect person to lead the Irish program into the future.
And then Freeman spoke. He choked up talking about his family’s support, whispering “damn” to himself for allowing himself to cry. The moment rendered a huge ovation from the hundreds of people gathered, including most of the current football team.
He then spent 15 minutes answering questions about the present and future of Notre Dame football. He emphasized recruiting as the key to elevating the program even more, referencing it in three different answers.
He opened up about other topics as well, including how Kelly tried to bring him to LSU as his defensive coordinator. Before committing to anything, though, he talked to his wife first about making that move.
Freeman also spoke on what example he tries to show his players so they’re set up for their post-playing careers. He then talked about how being a Black coach at a major program shows people you can do and be whatever you want as long as you do it the right way.
The ceremony wrapped up around 2:40 p.m., and with it, the Marcus Freeman era was officially underway.
I can’t recall a time where there’s been this much excitement around the Notre Dame program. People on Twitter on Saturday were cheering for the Irish to somehow backdoor their way into the playoff, just to see how they’d do with a new head coach against an elite team like Georgia or Alabama. When’s the last time non-Notre Dame fans actively cheered for Notre Dame? The answer is never — until Freeman was hired.
A lot of the newfound energy also comes from how Kelly looked on the way out. Never known to be the nicest guy in the world, Kelly’s quick exit out of South Bend — from the team finding out the news on Twitter to the brief 7 a.m. meeting — didn’t resonate well with anyone. And while he did his best to compliment everyone at Notre Dame for his time there, his constant talk of the “alignment” within the LSU athletic department rubbed people the wrong way in South Bend.
And then, of course, there was the apparent southern accent Kelly picked up during his first day in Baton Rouge, which just added a layer of hilarity to the whole situation.
Freeman’s on-field success as a head coach is still to be determined, obviously. The 35-year-old gets a chance to have a great first impression, though, when the Irish take on Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in four weeks. Win that game, and he’ll have done something in his first game Kelly couldn’t do in 12 years — win a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Even if they don’t win against the Cowboys, the foundation is set for the future for Notre Dame with Freeman at the helm. His personality has rejuvenated the program, creating what feels like endless possibilities for what Notre Dame can achieve in the coming years.
What a seven days, indeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.