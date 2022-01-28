INDIANAPOLIS – Now that Matt Eberflus is ensconced as the Chicago Bears’ head coach, the natural question locally becomes what type of defensive coordinator are the Indianapolis Colts looking for as his replacement?
That’s a bit of a complicated answer.
First, there’s the Frank Reich factor. His partnership with Eberflus was an arranged marriage. Eberflus, of course, was hired during the brief period in early 2018 when the Colts had a verbal agreement with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to become their head coach.
McDaniels infamously backed out on the day he was supposed to fly to Indianapolis for a scheduled introductory news conference, but Eberflus remained on staff. Reich ultimately signed off on the hire after the two met, and the men had a very good working relationship by all accounts.
But Reich didn’t have the chance to make his own hire from scratch. So it’s difficult to say what – if any – preferences he has in a defense to complement his offensive scheme.
In a sidebar with reporters after Reich’s introductory news conference four years ago, general manager Chris Ballard mentioned speed will always be an important factor for the team’s defense during his time in charge.
He spent his formative years in the NFL as a Bears scout while head coach Lovie Smith employed a traditional Tampa-2 scheme. It’s a system Ballard thoroughly understands and one he can effectively teach to his scouts.
As a result, there’s good chemistry between the coaching staff and scouting department. Each side understands the traits the other is looking for and how they need to be executed to serve this defense.
The proof is on the field. Eberflus long has held the three most important positions in his scheme are the three-technique defensive tackle, the weakside linebacker and the slot cornerback.
The three-tech must be athletic enough to cause havoc in the pocket on passing plays and stout enough to stuff the run. The weak-side linebacker is set up to be a star, making tackles all over the field and (optimally) causing turnovers. And the slot corner must be versatile enough to hold up in pass coverage as well as having the physicality to stick his nose in the running game.
The three players at those positions for the Colts – defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II – were all Pro Bowlers this season.
So it’s safe to assume Indianapolis is not looking to blow the defense up and start from scratch. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be tweaks.
Despite finishing ninth in scoring defense with an average of 21.5 points surrendered per game, the Colts slipped badly in the red zone this season. Opponents scored a touchdown on 64.2% of their trips inside Indianapolis’ 20-yard line, a rate that ranked 25th in the 32-team league.
That no doubt had an impact on the Colts’ 2-5 record in one-score games, and it played into costly comebacks by the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that helped short-circuit a 9-8 season.
Indianapolis also slipped to a four-year low under Eberflus with just 33 sacks. That statistic helped the Colts make the decision not to bring back defensive line coach Brian Baker even before Eberflus left for the Windy City.
“You’ve gotta come out on top of and finish with a better record in one-score games,” Ballard said during his year-end news conference Jan. 13. “Ultimately, it falls on my shoulders. And it’s something that we’ll work and go to work and ask some very hard, tough questions over the next month, month-and-a-half to fix it.”
Some of those tweaks – on defense, at least – came during the second half of the season. The Colts began playing more man-to-man and matchup-zone coverages.
That tactic bought a little more time for the pass rush to get home and made better use of the skills of second-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who enjoyed a breakout season with three interceptions and seven pass breakups while allowing a quarterback rating of just 78.1 on 65 targets.
Indianapolis radio analyst Rick Venturi calls Rodgers the “best corner we have on contesting and getting on the ball,” and the 24-year-old figures to see an increased role in 2022 with veterans Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie again scheduled for free agency.
Mixing up coverages and pressing receivers are likely to be key elements in the defense moving forward.
How might the Colts best integrate that into their current scheme? Fortunately, it’s already been done for them.
The Seattle Seahawks run a four-man front with multiple coverages in a system that is a close cousin to the Tampa-2. Indianapolis has been gradually moving in that direction during Eberflus’ tenure, and it would not be a surprise to see someone from that coaching tree at least draw consideration in this search.
In the end, however, scheme is likely to be somewhat less important than teaching ability.
The Colts saw young corners Rodgers and Rock Ya-Sin take steps forward in 2021. They’ll need to get similar growth from rookie defensive ends Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo next year while helping to get safety Julian Blackmon to the next level coming off a torn Achilles’ tendon that ended his second season in October.
The defensive coordinator search is likely to be wide open, but there appear to be enough breadcrumbs to form a picture of what the future might look like.
