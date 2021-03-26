The great Sally Jenkins, daughter of Dan and columnist at the Washington Post, offered this a few days ago.
“On one occasion in 2004, Tennessee and its coach, Pat Summitt, arrived at their accommodations for the Sweet 16 to discover that they had been put in a seedy motel — along with a police dog convention. It was one of those joints where the corridors were all outdoors and the food was a vending machine.
“Every time a player left her room for a bag of peanuts, German shepherds would leap at the windows and start baying.”
Tennessee still made it to the championship game that season, falling 81-67 to Connecticut.
Also, oh, my God.
The truth is, I’m not sure what to do with that little slice of Jenkins’ column.
It’s a 17-year-old tale. It’s not really relevant now, even as the NCAA has been caught treating the women’s tournament with not near the same seriousness and professionalism as it does the men’s.
Right?
Only it seems very relevant. So relevant, I put it at the top, so you’d have to read it.
It was only 17 years ago.
Not that season, but the NCAA had already began putting the women’s Final Fours in domes.
Two years earlier, Oklahoma and Connecticut played for the national championship in front of 29,619 at the Alamodome
One year earlier, also Connecticut over Tennessee, the Huskies and Vols played in front of 28,210 at the Georgia Dome.
It was just six years after the Tennessee women were thrown to the dogs that Mark Emmert left the University of Washington to run the NCAA.
He’s still there.
Also, though the NCAA likes to talk a progressive and equitable game, its systematic treatment of the women as something akin to the junior varsity was laid bare this past week, as student athletes, coaches and staff arrived in San Antonio for their tournament.
Among the disparities:
• At the women’s tourney, players and staff are subject to daily antigen testing for the coronavirus. The men’s tourney is using PCR tests, considered more accurate. Some on the women’s side have been given PCR tests, yet only to rule out false positives, because antigen testing is less accurate.
• The in-the-bubble weight room and conditioning space for the men’s tourney resembles a state-of-the-art fitness club. The women’s, originally, resembled an empty space but for a few yoga mats and dumbbells.
• At the men’s tourney, there are buffet meals. At the women’s tourney, pre-packaged meals.
• At the men’s tourney, in-house NCAA photographers are shooting every game. At the women’s tourney, no photographers are being brought in until the Sweet 16. All of this happening amidst the virus, when many media are not traveling to cover either tournament, let alone sending a photographer.
Though the NCAA need not provide any athlete a swag bag, what it cannot do is provide a wonderful one to the men, which it has, and about 20% of the same cool stuff to the women, which it has.
Finally, beyond all that, most maddening isn’t something that directly affects the student athletes playing in the women’s tournament but the fans watching it on any one of ESPN’s channels in a season the network is broadcasting every single game, all part of an agreement with the NCAA worth $500 million for the rights to broadcast the women’s tourney and 23 other NCAA championships over 14 years beginning in 2011.
Because watching those games being played in a city forever close to my heart, having graduated from college there a hundred years ago, I get a kick out of noticing games are being played at Texas-San Antonio, home of the Roadrunners, at Saint Mary’s University, home of the Rattlers, downtown at the Alamodome, down the road at Texas State in San Marcos and farther down the road at the Drum, Frank Erwin Arena, in Austin.
Yet, even getting a kick out of it, I can’t help but notice there’s practically nothing on most of the courts that would let you know an NCAA tournament is taking place. Meanwhile, every single court in the men’s game is a tournament court, the regular court having been removed and replaced just for it.
Yes, that $500 million covers a lot of years and a lot of championships beyond the women’s tournament.
It covers the College World Series and the Women’s College World Series, the men’s Frozen Four and the women’s Frozen Four, not to mention track and field, lacrosse and, for all I know, water polo, beach volleyball and equestrian, and still all that dough over all that time is certainly enough to not shortchange the women … even while that’s the wrong argument.
Because it’s not about not shortchanging the women but giving them an equal playing field, and if you can’t do it with the $500 million ESPN began coughing up in 2011, then pilfer some of the men’s television money and put it into the women’s game, all of the women’s games, if that’s what it takes to treat them equally.
Because it doesn’t receive federal funds, the NCAA may not answer to Title IX, yet every single one of the public universities it administers does and the vast, vast majority of the private institutions it administers do, too.
The least the NCAA can do is observe the same standard its member institutions are required to observe under federal law.
Tuesday, via a letter obtained by the Washington Post, Emmert wrote he would be calling for “an independent review” of the processes that led to the disparities between the two tournaments.
Perhaps he can name it the “Kill Me Before I Kill Again” review.
If it’s indeed independent, it may well lead to good things, but it should embarrass the NCAA it is what’s required.
Most of its member institutions employ serious compliance staffs, if only to remain Title IX compliant and out of trouble with, guess who, the NCAA.
So you’d think the NCAA might understand that it, too, should be similarly compliant.
Cultures, though, are stubborn things. New management is typically required.
It appears to be here.
