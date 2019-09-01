One of my favorite quotations is by Strother Martin as the warden in “Cool Hand Luke,” who recites: “What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.”
With only three members on the Madison County Board of Commissioners, it would seem imperative that the trio of Republicans would find a way to communicate and work together.
For more than a year, there have been allegations that one of the three commissioners are being left out of the loop when it comes time for decisions to be made. There seemed to be better communications among the commissioners when John Richwine and fellow Republican Steffanie Owens were joined by Democrat Jeff Hardin.
After Mike Phipps was elected in 2016, defeating Hardin, there were many comments made that he was being left out of the information channels.
Now since Phipps was joined by Kelly Gaskill as a commissioner in 2018, it is Richwine alleging that he is left out of the loop.
As the saying goes, “It’s on a need-to-know basis, and you don’t need to know.”
There really are only a handful of people that know what the three commissioners discuss among themselves prior to public meetings. But after the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Thursday, any hopes for harmony among the three commissioners doesn’t seem likely to be achieved.
State Sen. Mike Gaskill, the husband of Kelly, made a comment during the solar farm discussion that for 14 years Richwine ruled the county. He said Richwine handpicked most of the members of the various boards and commissions of county government.
Following the meeting, Gaskill said that when the county passed an ordinance to regulate solar power facilities, Richwine was aware of the plans for the $110 million project in Madison County before that vote took place. Contacted this week, Richwine denied any prior knowledge of the Invenergy project at the time the solar ordinance was passed in 2017.
“I first found out about it when someone approached my dad in 2018,” he said. “I know at that time they had talked to several property owners.”
Richwine said appointments to the board and commissions were normally handled by the commissioner representing a specific district of the county making a recommendation. Phipps, who voted in favor of the solar ordinance in January 2017 after being elected in 2016, said he wasn’t aware at the time there were any pending plans.
“My impression was there was nothing like it and the ordinance was passed to protect property owners,” he said.
A recording of the Jan. 17, 2017 commissioner meeting showed Richwine stating he was aware of a couple of (solar) projects on the horizon.
“We wanted to give some direction for investors interested in the county and to give some protections to property owners,” he said.
The Indiana Municipal Power Agency did build a solar park on the border between Anderson and the county. With both Richwine and Phipps up for re-election in 2020, the tension levels could be increasing among the trio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.