All losses have their own kind of hard. For the people who survive, the death of a loved one can be extremely difficult. The death of a child – whether sudden or after a lengthy illness seems to strike a particularly painful nerve. The death of a child is out of the natural order of things. We all anticipate dying before our own children. We believe that we will be the first to die at a ripe old age…and that they will live on after our passing.
A child’s death touches the specific family but also the communities in which the family and children interact. From classmates to teammates to fellow scouts to the neighborhood, a child’s death touches other children and their families too. Parents, siblings, grandparents, teachers, classmates, teammates, coaches and the child down the street with whom that child played may all feel the loss.
Fred Rogers said, “Whatever is mentionable can be more manageable.”
Talking about a child’s death can help parents and children cope with what’s happened. For children, grief may appear with short bursts of intensity – and then disappear just as mysteriously. Grief may also be expressed in actions such as anger or acting out. Children often don’t have words for what they are feeling. Adults can help them explore feelings by naming their own. Sadness, regret, anger, confusion – all feelings that can be connected to a loss. Especially the loss of a child.
Preparing for and attending a funeral service with children is a good place to begin exploring grief. When a child dies, families can come together for services that include child-focused and friendly elements. Funeral directors can serve as a resource when it comes to creating family-friendly funerals. They can help families navigate the visitation or calling. Most funeral homes also have places for children to take a break – to play, relax or simply be quiet with a parent or grandparent. And children can be invited to participate in the gathering as well. Perhaps children can draw or write a note to the child who has died. Children can put their own handprints on the casket of their friend with finger paints. Children can also be included by receiving and using bubbles at the funeral home or cemetery.
In the days and weeks after the service, children can be encouraged to use their own favorite forms of art to connect to feelings about their loss. And there are a number of children-friendly books that families might read together. Tear Soup by Pat Schiewbert and The Phone Booth in Mr. Hirota’s Garden by Heather Smith and Rachel Wada are books that can be read aloud. Both describe expressions of grief and loss.
Helping children with their feelings and the experiences of a death can make grief another normal part of life. Learning about grief and loss makes it less intimidating and isolating. And as Rogers suggests makes it more manageable.
