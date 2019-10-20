Probably shortly after Indiana became the 16th state in the nation, the members of the General Assembly decided how the state’s county governments would be organized.
This past week the Madison County Commissioners voted 2-1 to redraw the district boundaries for the three positions on the Board of County Commissioners.
For decades, the county was divided into three distinct districts: north, middle and south.
Each of the districts had their own demographics and needs. The North District, covering the townships north of Anderson, was predominantly rural in nature with the exception of the cities of Elwood and Alexandria.
The Middle District encompassed the county seat city of Anderson and the townships that would be considered suburbs of the city.
The South District’s character has changed with the increasing encroachment of the Indianapolis metropolitan areas as families are moving into the area. The population growth in Madison County is taking place in Pendleton, Lapel and Ingalls with more residential housing anticipated in the future.
Prior to the vote on the new commissioner districts, Anderson City Councilman Ollie H. Dixon and Lindsey Brown raised an interesting point on the election of the commissioners.
Both men indicated if the commissioners were really interested in equal representation for all county residents, then instead of the commissioners running countywide for election, each of the three districts would vote for a commissioner.
Dixon and Brown said as currently configured, it’s almost impossible for a member of the minority community to be elected as a commissioner because of the countywide voting requirement.
As the districts are currently configured, the only African-American who can be elected to serve in county government is in District 3 for a seat on the Madison County Council.
The African-American community is concentrated in the one district mostly inside the city of Anderson.
Unfortunately an African-American candidate, normally on the Democratic Party ticket, has never won a countywide election.
State Senator Mike Gaskill, a Republican, made the comment that Barack Obama carried Madison County in the 2008 presidential election.
It was an unfair comparison to compare Obama’s win in the county in 2008 with the chances of an African-American candidates to win a countywide office.
The commissioners currently lack the ability to move their election from a countywide race to voting in a specific district.
It would take passage of legislation by the Indiana General Assembly to make the change in future elections.
As a member of the Senate, Gaskill could propose such legislation. But it also could be done by Sen. Tim Lanane, or representatives Tony Cook, Terri Austin, Melanie Wright or Bob Cherry.
With a desire to make representation on the Board of County Commissioners more in line with the population, maybe Madison County should take the lead and propose studying a potential change in the state.
