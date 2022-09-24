If you were the chief financial officer of a business, would you manage the company budget the same way you manage your household budget?
I believe many of you would, but odds are most of you would not. I am not shaming any of you for how you handle your finances — I remember a time when I had more month than I had money. I understand how satisfying it is to not have to sit down and track every penny. However, there is no doubt that a family that budgets will have less financial stress because they are simply paying attention.
Budgeting is a key component of personal finance, and sadly, many people never learn how. It is not a difficult concept. You track how much is coming in and you track how much is going out. It is best to budget each month because the number of paychecks and the types of expenses may vary from month to month. However, if you take the time to see the pattern of your pay periods and the various expenses that come throughout the year, you can easily narrow down your monthly standard of living.
In general, a budget will have two main types of expenses: fixed expenses and discretionary expenses. Fixed expenses are the repeatable expenses that you can count on every month, but they are also the most susceptible to inflation (e.g., cable bill, cellphone bill, groceries, gas, car loan payments, mortgage, insurance, etc.).
Discretionary expenses are things you buy but do not need (e.g., restaurants, vacations, home décor, pumpkin spice lattes, etc.) Depending on your station in life, your fixed and discretionary expenses will vary by proportion.
For many years, due to low and predictable inflation, people were able to budget their estimated expenses with a reasonable expectation of amounts throughout the year. However, inflationary pressures have made budgeting for those expenses much more difficult.
Imagine you and your spouse make $100,000 a year, and after taxes and retirement plan contributions, you bring home $72,000. This is $6,000 a month of take-home pay. After calculating your expenses, you conclude that you need $5,000 per month to maintain your standard of living, leaving $1,000 to save or spend.
It would not be unreasonable to say you have enough to finance a new vehicle or boat or RV with that remaining $1,000 — which is what many people did in the past two years.
But what happens if the price of groceries has increased by $250 a month due to inflation? And what happens if it takes an extra $200 a month to cover gas for your vehicles? And what happens if your gas or electric providers increase their rates, pushing your energy bill up by $150 a month? Without warning, that new vehicle is a lot less affordable than it was one or two years ago.
Consumers must decide how they will handle this dilemma, but the problem is not going away any time soon. I recommend everyone build a household budget and be diligent about leaving a larger-than-normal buffer to cover rising costs before committing to a high-interest mortgage or vehicle financing.
Know your numbers and plan for volatility.