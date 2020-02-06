It wasn’t the highlight reel of Kobe Bryant that stirred so much in me.
Not the acrobatic drives into the lane, the one-legged fade-away jump shots, the buzzer-beating game-winners.
It was the photo. I’m sure you’ve seen it by now.
Kobe is sitting courtside at a basketball game with his daughter, Gigi, his arm draped around her. She’s leaning into him. Both are smiling.
A father and daughter bonding over basketball. It strikes a deep, emotional chord in me.
My dad also taught me to love basketball.
Read the rest of the column here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.