The Supreme Court decision on school desegregation in 1954 and the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., marked the first phase of the modern civil rights movement.
The next phase, however, began on Feb. 1, 1960, with sit-in protests led by Black students that eventually spread to 58 cities and 14 Southern states.
The model these students set for peaceful protests garnered widespread public support and sympathy for their cause. The teachings of Dr. King inspired their commitment to nonviolence, but he did not initiate this grassroots movement. The sit-in movement marked an important step forward and led to the integration of all restaurants and public facilities with the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The sit-ins began on Feb. 1 when four North Carolina A&T College freshmen went into a Woolworth’s department store in Greensboro. First, they bought some household items and then sat at the lunch counter and ordered coffee from the white waitress. After she refused to serve them, the students sat peacefully for two hours until the store closed. This incident vividly illustrated the deep injustice encountered by Blacks in the 1960s. Thousands of stores welcomed them when they bought household items, but refused to serve them food.
News spread quickly. The next day, 23 more Greensboro students joined the sit-in, 80 on the second day and more than 400 by the end of the week. A Methodist minister in Durham called his friend, the Rev. James Lawson, a Vanderbilt Divinity School student in Nashville, and asked if he could round up a show of support from the Nashville students.
A few months earlier, Lawson had begun teaching a series of classes in nonviolence philosophy and protest techniques in a local church with plans to eventually hold some demonstrations. He taught them role-playing and practice at ignoring taunts, provocations and violence from hecklers. Attendance at the workshops soon rose to more than 100.
Nashville’s 12 colleges and universities included four predominantly Black schools: Fisk University, Tennessee A&T, the American Baptist Seminary and Meharry Medical College. Two weeks later, the Nashville students moved into action. On Feb. 13, 124 students walked into three downtown department stores and asked to be served at the lunch counters. The men were dressed in shirts and ties and the women wore their best dresses. After they were refused service, the students sat for two hours reading books, talking quietly, or doing schoolwork. Lawson provided these mimeographed instructions:
• Do show yourself friendly at the counter at all times.
• Do sit straight and always face the counter.
• Do remember the teachings of Jesus Christ, Gandhi and Martin Luther King.
• Don’t strike back or curse if attacked.
• Don’t laugh out loud.
• Don’t block entrances to the stores and the aisles.
• Finally remember love and nonviolence and may God bless each of you.
Thus began the Nashville sit-ins that lasted four months. The fourth sit-in on Feb. 27 attracted more than 400 demonstrators and marked the first arrests when 75 students were jailed on charges of “disorderly conduct” and “disturbing the peace.” Although the students were committed to nonviolence, the onlookers were not. They blew smoke in their faces, put cigars out in their hair, kicked them and called them names.
A complex series of events followed over the next three months including the bombing of a house belonging to a Black civil rights leader, the expulsion of Lawson from Vanderbilt Divinity School and a boycott of downtown stores by Black students and citizens. The successful boycott forced the merchants into negotiations with the students. The Nashville movement finally succeeded in May when all of the stores peacefully integrated their lunch counters.
The six-part PBS series, “Eyes on the Prize,” included a 20-minute segment about the Nashville sit-ins. Every book on civil rights history I have read praised the Nashville sit-ins for their early success, commitment to nonviolence and number of future civil rights leaders they produced. When Dr. King spoke in Nashville on April 20, 1960, he praised the Nashville students as “the best organized and most disciplined in the Southland” and said they had a “better understanding of the philosophy of the nonviolent movement than any other group.”
With the violent demonstrations that have occurred in the U.S. this past year, these Black students from the 1960s set a model that leaders from all sides of the political spectrum can emulate.
