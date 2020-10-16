Abolishing the Electoral College for direct popular elections would not automatically guarantee greater democracy, as Editor Scott Underwood argues in his weekly column. The direct election of presidents and heads of state often results in a dictatorship, a poverty-stricken nation, or both. Eight countries (and more) directly elect their leaders by popular vote and all their current leaders are viewed as dictators: Afghanistan, Nicaragua, Russia, Sudan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Yemen, and Zimbabwe (planetrulers.com/current-dictators). Their leaders manipulate the elections by graft and fraudulent voting schemes to ensure a favorable outcome, as Vladimir Putin has done in Russia since 1999. These examples illustrate that it’s easier to control election results in direct-election countries than in countries with an electoral college or a parliamentary system.
Many prosperous democracies, on the other hand, have a system of government with their head of state elected by a parliament or legislature and not by direct popular vote. The eight best-known countries with this system include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.
Since the early 19th century, roughly 900 constitutional amendments have been introduced in Congress to alter or abolish the Electoral College, according to Harvard professor Alexander Keyssar in his book, “Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College?” Yet, it has proved remarkably resilient. During the years leading up to the 1860 election, it is true that the Electoral College enabled the election of two northern Democratic candidates, Franklin Pierce and James Buchanan, who catered to the South and the continuation of slavery. In 1860, anti-slavery candidate Abraham Lincoln received 39.9% of the popular vote in a three-way election but won the Electoral College. As late as 1969, The House approved a proposal for a national popular vote, but the Senate defeated it in a filibuster led by two Democrats and one Republican.
I favor the Electoral College for three reasons. First, it forces candidates to appeal to a wider range of voters. A direct popular vote would give candidates the incentive to focus on densely populated areas on the East and West coasts. The 10 most populous states contain 53% of America’s 330 million citizens. A candidate could conceivably win the election by campaigning in those states and never visiting the other forty including Indiana. More serious than that, a president who is running for re-election could direct federal aid, government programs, and resources to those ten states to help ensure his or her chances for re-election.
Second, the Electoral College is only method specified in the Constitution for selecting the president and says nothing about a direct popular vote. Article II, Section 1, Clauses 2 and 3, says, “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress …. ” Any Constitutional amendment must be ratified by three-fourths of the states (38), which is highly unlikely given the fact that so many states could lose their influence on presidential elections. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, although already approved by 15 states, the remaining 35 will not likely endorse it for the same reasons.
Third, a direct popular vote could attract a large, unmanageable number of candidates. Without a complex runoff system in each state, a president could conceivably win an election with 10 or 20% of the vote in a field of 10 candidates. In 1992, Ross Perot split Republicans with 19% of the vote, which ensured the election of Bill Clinton. In 2000 Green Party candidate Ralph Nader split Democratic votes with Al Gore, which possibly ensured the election of George W. Bush. “Presidents elected with smaller and smaller pluralities would only aggravate the sense that the executive branch governs without a real electoral mandate,” Princeton Professor Allen Guelzo wrote in National Affairs.
The Electoral College is not a perfect system for ensuring that the most qualified candidates win, but it is better than the hundreds of alternatives that have been proposed. On the surface, it does not seem fair when one candidate wins the popular vote but not the election. But it would seem less fair if those of us in “flyover country” had no voice in who wins.
