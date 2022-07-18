Child abuse is a heinous and pervasive problem.
When the things that people do to children come to light, it is shocking and repulsive. Children need a safe place to talk about what’s happened, in their own words, without being influenced by others. Kids Talk is that place. The child-friendly site lets kids safely report physical abuse, neglect or violent incidents.
Hearing about child abuse is tough for my colleagues and me. Even worse, some of these children live with abuse every day.
We have worked with children who have been courageous enough to tell jurors about their abuse only to learn that a jury found the defendant not guilty. After trials, jurors have said that they believed something happened, but it wasn’t proven beyond a reasonable doubt. What effect does that have on a child or children?
It’s a recipe for profound trauma and long-term effects.
When we deal with adults, both jurors and nonabusers in contact with the child, we are typically addressing myths about child abuse, which can be very frustrating.
At Kids Talk, a colleague listened to a young child tell her horrific story of sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather. She provided graphic details that no child her age should ever know.
When the case came to trial, the jury found the child not credible. A prosecutor thought jurors t believe she should’ve been more emotional. The jury found the defendant not guilty, and he is free and now volunteering in a youth program.
I interviewed a boy who described his attempt to intervene while his mother was being brutally beaten. He reported that the assailant strangled him. He was treated at the hospital; strangulation marks were medically and photographically documented. The defendant again was found not guilty. How can this happen?
Child abuse myths. That’s how defendants are often found not guilty, and it’s recently been happening far more frequently in Madison County.
We, the adults, have the responsibility for the safety of our children. Part of that responsibility is not only ensuring safety in the home but also in the courts when we serve as jurors.
In my experience of getting feedback from the county prosecutor’s office, here are a few of the pervasive myths that perpetually hurt children in court:
Myth: A child who isn’t crying or displaying emotion when talking about their abuse is lying.
Truth: No two children respond in the same manner. In fact, when abuse is the norm in their lives, they are often emotionless when talking about it. They also might laugh, appear annoyed, be unwilling to speak or have a flat affect. Sometimes, they might be emotional.
Myth: If there is no physical evidence found on a child sexual assault victim during a medical examination, it must not have happened.
Truth: Children very rarely report a sexual assault right after it happens; therefore, DNA evidence or injuries are rarely present by the time children speak up.
Myth: Children frequently make false accusations of child abuse
Fact: According to the federal Office of Justice Programs, less than 10% of sexual abuse allegations made by children are false. In fact, the likelihood of false allegations highest during child custody disputes and are usually made by the parents, not the children themselves.
So the next time you are called for jury duty, and child abuse is the topic, please be sure to know facts. Don’t believe the destructive myths.