Madison County Triad will meet at Anderson Mounds Mall in the theater area at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.
The speaker will be Dr. Anne Ford, who is board certified in internal medicine, general cardiology and nuclear cardiology. She is also trained in echocardiography and coronary angiography. She graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Ford is passionate about the heart and focuses on noninvasive cardiology.
She is also interested in valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, women’s cardiovascular disease, pulmonary hypertension and preventive cardiology.
One way to live a healthier life is to see a good cardiologist. I have had heart problems for 17 years and have stayed active because I had good cardiologists. I listened to my doctors, took my medicine, lost 50 pounds and have my heart checkup every six months. Remember, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Triad meets every third Thursday and has speakers who try to help us stay healthy. Jeremy Adams of Sugar Fork Crossing and Tammy Singleton, director of marketing at Hoosier HomeCare Services, LLC, will bring coffee and pastries before the meeting.
We have done a lot of researching about how many elderly Hoosiers have been suffering of negligence.
Indiana should protect our elderly Hoosiers the same way as other states.
Information from the National Adult Protection Services Association is that the intention of the federal legislation was to have “Adult Protection Services” (APS) as a social services agency.
Instead of ‘social services’ agencies, Indiana agencies run “Adult Protection Services” by prosecutors and retired law enforcement officers.
On the NAPSA website is this statement: “Becoming a NAPSA member is exciting for APS workers and administrators, professionals in the aging and disabilities networks, students in social service programs, or anyone committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”
APS agencies are social services that are based in every other state but Indiana. NAPSA continues to provide education with the latest technology and information available to the other states.
We need to change our law so that our seniors and people with diminished capacity can at least have a chance to have equal protection under the laws.
I have a list of lndiana cases of negligence that have caused seniors and people with disabilities to suffer from exploitation, physical abuse, negligence and mental abuse and death.
Some victims are sometimes suffering from pains that their guardians may not take care of. A friend of one woman called me. She said that her friend had lost all of her teeth since she had been in a long-term facility and was having a hard time eating anything and she was afraid she would not get enough food to stay alive. She was right.
