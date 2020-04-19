Madison County Triad might not be able to submit another column until the end of April, which is not the fault of the newspaper, but the result of more people staying home and not having time to gather information.
The Herald Bulletin staff works hard to get information together and publishes stories in a professional manner.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger stays busy and comes to several meetings each month to inform us on how we can stay safe. He lets people know that he will do what he can do to help them.
It is important that concerned residents take the opportunity to go to some of our Crime Watch meetings. I have been to quite a few, and the APD officers distribute reports that can show places that have been victimized in our local neighborhoods.
