Last week, my granddaughter Julie Sowash made a presentation at the United Nations Assembly about disability rights. She is the executive director of Disability Solutions.
Disability rights are the legal rights of people with disabilities.
Partners are people without disabilities who support people with disabilities.
The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is intended as a human rights instrument with an explicit, social development dimension. It adopts a broad categorization of persons with disabilities and reaffirms that all persons with all types of disabilities must enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms.
The Indiana Statewide Independent Living Council (INSILC) has easy-to-read documents to involve people with intellectual disabilities by using texts that are easy to read and understand.
INSILC has free workshops for those who have trouble with disabilities. Call INSILC executive director Amber O’Haver at 844-446-7452.
We found out last month that information for our UAW retirees is not as easy to acquire as it has been. Having an intelligent employee taken away from answering our retirees has made it harder keeping track of insurance problems. In fact, there were 13 of these employees who helped several other UAW halls that were also taken away.
We still have some very good UAW retirees who try to do the best they can to help retirees who stop by with insurance problems or other things. They give our retirees a list of 17 important telephone numbers that will help them. A few of these phone numbers that will help you are Legal Service, Retiree Health Care Connect, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Davis Vision, etc.
We have had some very good UAW retirees who have worked very hard in the UAW hall fixing a lot of things up. It is our responsibility to keep the UAW hall in good shape so we have a place to go to. A lot of retiree friends visit the Hall so they can socialize, have a good meal, get the latest information on our contract, play cards, etc.
Madison County Triad will have our meeting on the third Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. We still have coffee and pastries before our meeting, and some people socialize before the meeting.
As you probably know, the Mounds Mall has closed its doors, even the movies, and we had to find another place. The UAW Retirees have allowed Triad to have our meetings in the UAW hall. It has been very generous of them to help us in this crisis.
On Dec. 19, we will have a pitch-in lunch at the UAW Hall, 29th Street and Madison Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. If you want to come to the meeting, you should bring a dish of some kind.
