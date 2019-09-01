Dr. Salsbury from Central Indiana Orthopedics will be this month’s Triad speaker. Salsbury has had 17 years of experience. His specialties include orthopedic surgery, shoulder, knee, bladder, carpal tunnel syndrome, hip surgery and other procedures.
Salsbury has been to Triad meetings before. He has provided a lot of information and answered several questions from the audience. People who have had orthopedic surgery can also get rehabilitation at Central Indiana Orthopedics. He will help us if we listen to him and follow his directions.
The Triad meeting will be in the Mounds Mall in the theater area at 10:30 a.m. Before the meeting we have coffee and pastries. Jeremy Adams from Sugar Fork Crossing and Tammy Singleton from Hoosier Healthcare Services are providing the coffee and pastries before the meeting.
Jeremy and the Sugar Fork Crossing staff helped raise money during a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s. Many people contributed while everybody enjoyed all the work to raise money for a great cause. Sugar Fork Crossing is a beautiful assisted living and memory care community.
Triad is trying to get medical professionals to make presentations at our meetings so we can get educated about the aches and pains some of us have. We need to try and keep our quality of life as good as we can so we can stay healthy.
Dr. Salsbury will help us a lot if we listen to what he tells us and we follow his directions. Members will have the opportunity to ask questions about any medical problems they may have.
Last month our speaker was Darla Gibson, the clinic director for ATI Physical Therapy. That is at 4020 Columbus Ave. She talked about arthritis symptoms that indicate particular aches and pains. The main goal is to see if we can get somebody to help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life. If you are having problems, either stop by ATI Physical Therapy or call them at 765-641-7605.
ATI has many patients who are rehabbing from surgeries or accidents and can be a big help.
At our October Triad meeting Dr. Ford, a heart and vascular cardiologist, will speak. Dr. Ford has spoken to our group before and she put on a great presentation.
Not all of us have good health insurance policies while other policies are better. We have on occasion had several health insurance policy people who have a lot of information about health insurance. If people are concerned about their health insurance, they might want to talk to some of these people before the meeting.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Anderson Assistant Police Chief Mark Cole, Indiana State Police Detective Anthony Klettheimer and several other law enforcement officers will also tell us about recent crimes we need to know about.
