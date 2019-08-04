Madison County Triad will hold its August meeting on Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the movie theater at the Mounds Mall. We will have coffee and pastries before the meeting.
Our speaker will be Darla Gibson, the clinic director for ATI Physical Therapy. ATI has several physical therapists to help people who are suffering from different aches and pains. ATI is located at 4020 Columbus Ave., Anderson. In order to find out if you may need physical therapy all you need is to stop at ATI for a free consultation. If physical therapy is needed, contact your doctor for help.
Arthritis symptoms might include swelling and tenderness of one or more of your joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are joint pain and stiffness, which typically worsen with age. Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the most common types. The main goals of arthritis treatments are to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.
Besides joint arthritis there is swelling, redness, decreased range of motion and stiffness in other areas. Age is the risk of many types of arthritis, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and gout, as we get older.
Previous joint injuries while playing a sport, working in a factory or working around your home can also cause pain. It can affect your hands or arms and make it difficult for you to do daily jobs.
Gibson will explain what types of therapy they use on patients so they can get back to their normal selves. She will explain the different issues that you need to take care of so you can get keep on your feet.
Triad is trying to have meetings that will help seniors keep a good quality of life. It is important that you can get good information from different medical professionals so that you can stay healthy.
Our June Triad meeting was about Alzheimer’s disease. Kimberely Contreraz from St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital, who specializes in palliative care and geriatric trauma, gave a very good presentation about Alzheimer’s and how people can learn more about it. While there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, there are some prescription drugs currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat its symptoms.
Our other focus is that we try to keep featuring law enforcement officers in our Triad meetings. Keeping law enforcement officers aware of criminal activities is a good way of protecting residents from con men and hustlers.
In July we had Madison County Sheriff Mellinger, Indiana State Police Detective Anthony Klettheimer and Anderson Assistant Chief Mark Cole address our Triad meeting. Sheriff Mellinger, Detective Klettheimer and Assistant Chief Cole all spoke to the crowd about different criminal cases that needed to be watched.
Tammy Singleton, director of marketing for Hoosier Homecare Services, presented information at the Triad meeting about the need for water to prevent dehydration. Dehydration is when the body has less water than it needs to function optimally. Dehydration is the most common fluid and electrolyte disorder in all elderly adults.
Dennis Lanane is chairman of Madison County Triad. He can be reached at qparadigm1@gmail.com.
