Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.