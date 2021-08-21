Every day starts a new story. On Aug. 17, 2019, we traveled from Victorville, California, to Glendale, Arizona, where we would be interviewing the veterans of the Glencroft retirement community.
As we neared Phoenix we were greeted with a “forest” of Saguaro cacti – the kind one can see in the old western movies. When we arrived at the motel it was hot, and yet cool by the standards of the following days. That evening we were scheduled to interview Air Force Airman 2nd class Mary Ellen Boyd. We couldn’t have picked a better start to the Glendale interview series.
Airman Boyd is a delightful woman with a crown of white hair, expressive eyes, and a great sense of humor. She was a shy girl who grew up in the mining town of Claypool, Arizona. They lived in a small “shack,” but while their circumstances were humble, her family was rich in the things that count. The school was located downwind from the mine where sulfur and the white power from the tailings dump blew over the schoolyard. Mary Ellen contracted pneumonia while she was in fifth grade and became the first person in Arizona to receive a penicillin shot.
Mary Ellen was so shy that she asked her brother to take her to the senior prom. I couldn’t figure that one out as her photos of that time showed a beautiful woman that any guy would be proud to date.
When Mary Ellen joined the Air Force in 1952 she had to emerge quickly. Having grown up with her own room, she had to adjust to life in a large barracks with many strangers. The Air Force had to adjust to women in general. The Army had its W.A.C.s. The infant Air Force had had its W.A.S.P.s to ferry planes during World War II, but no regular corps of women.
The first several weeks they dressed in their civilian clothes. Try marching in pumps. I imagined a platoon of women marching in flip-flops. They were eventually issued Army W.A.C. uniforms before they received official Air Force attire.
Mary Ellen had trained under a local dentist before enlisting and became a dental assistant in the service. One advantage of the newness was that she was sent to Great Lakes Naval station for her training. The Navy added corpsman training and she received knowledge enough to perform paramedic work.
Airman Boyd was stationed in the Pentagon. One day an officer invited her to fly to St. Louis where Mary Ellen wanted to visit a friend. She had to ride on the bomb bay doors of a B-24 to get there and was praying that they wouldn’t open by accident.
The male officers knew not to give her any grief about being a woman in the service. Once she had them in the dentist’s chair, revenge was easy.
Her advice to all was to “Be brave and follow your heart.” Wise words from a woman who gave us a delightful evening and a great story.
