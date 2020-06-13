Every day starts a new story.
The interviews in Utah were over. August 7-8 were travel days to get to our interviews in Washington state.
We made a small detour to see Promontory Point, where the Central and Union Pacific railroads met to join the nation. There is a daily ceremony where engines from both lines face each other as they did then. An unusual landscape of dry salt marshes gave the back trip an isolated and quiet beauty. It was worth the detour. On our way out we passed a missile manufacturing complex where the fencing and signage left no doubt, and the buildings were spread out over square miles, so if one blew up, the others would be spared.
Thin, rugged, Idaho is one of my favorite states. Wild majestic mountains form its backbone. The area we passed through was mostly level and dominated by potato crops. Near Twin Falls we drove up the winding entry to Shoshone Falls, “The Niagara of the West.” It is spectacular beyond words. Sue and I stopped there in 2013 when we brought Jen and our newborn grandson back from Washington state. She LOVED the falls and I became a little emotional thinking that she should have been there with me.
That evening we camped in a Hampton on the banks of the Snake River. As we crossed the river, foraging for food, we spotted a sign high in the air for Morey’s Steakhouse. To drive there, you have to take a back street past an old lumber yard that looked like the kind of place for a mob hit. The restaurant itself was a great place on the river with the best prime rib either one of us have had. We made sure the large baked potato was from Idaho and not imported from China.
The next morning we headed west on I-84. A little past Twin Falls I saw a car coming up the on ramp. I pulled to the left to give him room, thinking that I would pass the truck and pull back over to let him pass me. He didn’t wait. He cut between us and the truck, almost hitting both. I had to dive partially into the median and slam the brakes to avoid being taken out as he roared down the road.
It was a new van with less than 20,000 miles. I knew that this would be a costly 8,000-mile trip with a good chance of breaking down or being hit. It would have been easy to say, “Let’s not take the chance,” but to miss the recordings we made would have been a greater loss.
Real life is not safe or fair. At some point we have to take the risk, invest what we can’t afford to lose, take off the mask, and touch the life of another human being who might reject our good intentions.
The alternative is to live our entire life without living at all and to never build a story.
