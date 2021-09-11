Every day starts a new story. Our first interview on Aug. 18, 2019, was in the Gencroft home of Rosemary and Lt. Col. Gene Hedin. Col. Hedin exudes an air of command seasoned with a good sense of humor.
We were fascinated with his father’s story. Gene’s dad had traveled the world by sea. He came from Sweden, worked for a spell in South America, and had been the welterweight champion of Norway. Then he traveled to Philadelphia, met the love of his life, and was never after more than 40 miles from there. A welder by trade, he used to say that he could weld anything but a broken heart.
Col. Hedin had his father’s sense of adventure and strong ethic. He joined the Air Force in 1953 determined to “work my tail off and do a great job.” When I asked him why he chose the Air Force he replied, “They didn’t walk.”
When Gene struggled under a harsh flight trainer and was given the option of switching, he insisted on keeping that instructor. Gene advanced to fighter jets. He had keen eyesight and a quick mind that would pull him out of many tense situations. He went to Top Gun school and later became a Top Gun instructor. His call sign was “Pistol.”
Col. Hedin was sent to Germany where he learned to skip bomb atomic weapons from a fighter.
“500 knots over the target, light the burner and pull, hold 4 Gs, roll out, and haul (out).”
During a training exercise his wing man clipped Gene just in front of his cockpit. The other pilot lost his vertical stabilizer and had to bail out. Gene managed to land his crippled jet. One tenth of a second slower and we wouldn’t have been able to do this interview.
Gene was assigned to the early days of Vietnam. There he flew an observation plane to direct our jets. He corrected one of the pilots whose strafing technique was off. The pilot asked “Who does he think he is to challenge my flying?” The response from the control tower was, “That’s Pistol, the greatest jet pilot in the world.”
In those days we weren’t supposed to fire unless we were fired upon. Gene heard a call for help from a Special Forces unit that was under heavy automatic fire. He sent in one of his jets. The pilot backed off when a bullet hit his fuselage. Gene’s Cessna had two rockets for defense. He flew in and launched his rockets at point blank range, driving off the enemy.
The Air Force had to report the incident to President Johnson and they threatened to court marshal Gene. The optics changed when the grateful Special Forces captain put Gene in the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Lt. Col Hedin found his greatest prize when he fell in love with Rosemary, who was a Miss Universe contestant. It was an honor and a pleasure to spend time with these two and to record Gene’s marvelous story.
