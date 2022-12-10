Every day starts a new story.
It took 32 days to complete the Grand Tour, and I’ve written about it since September of 2019. We’re almost done with that chapter, but I have to pause again before we complete the tour.
During the Blizzard of ‘78, my dad began to record his life and family history for his kids. That would later form the genesis of our project: to record the life histories of veterans for their families as my dad had done for us. It was the second greatest gift Dad gave me. The first was his faith in Christ. At the hour of his death, that was the only gift that counted and I’m grateful to him for giving it to us.
Jack Alexander gave that same gift to his family to give them that same comfort in this hour of his death.
I first met Jack at Delco Remy. He was one of several workers whose jobs were being phased out. My boss, Dick Brown, had been offered the opportunity to hire one position. Some of those soon-to-be displaced workers were going to attend one of those mandatory meetings that Delco felt were so important. No doubt each of those meetings saved the world, and I expect full adulation for attending so that each of you may enjoy the lives you have today.
Dick sent me to scout those workers and to give my feedback. Jack stood out in the crowd and I strongly recommend that Dick hire him. It was one of many such encounters in my life that non-believers call coincidence.
Jack was a gift. He never had two nickels to rub together at any given time, but he could work a million-dollar budget better than anybody. Many were the years when we were presented with budget cuts. While most supervisors would give in and let a worker go, Jack would agonize for days — and far into the night — trying to find a way. There were many workers who were given that additional year due to his efforts.
Jack served in the medics in Vietnam and had joined the Airborne Green Berets. He once told me that he joined the airborne to get over his fear of heights. That wouldn’t have been my first choice. On one jump the trooper above came too close. His chute began to collapse due to the reduced airflow and he was soon walking on the top of Jack’s chute. Jack nearly overcame all of his fears that day.
Jack was one of the founding members of the NVHA. He gave his time, he gave his money, and he learned to run the camera. As a result, families all over the country have been given the gift of being able to still see and hear their loved and gone parents and grandparents.
It’s not often that an ordinary yet unconventional, man comes along who does so much for the people he graces. I will miss Jack and cherish his story.