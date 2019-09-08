Every day starts a new story and this one will take several columns to tell.
I’m hastily writing this column as Hershel and I have just returned from a 31-day, 18-state circuit of our western states, where we interviewed 21 veterans in 11 of those states. It took us 31 days and 12 hours to get 'er done.
Hershel spent his birthday filming two interviews in Phoenix and was on the road for his wedding anniversary as well, so he made the greater sacrifice. We left on July 29 and made it home just before midnight on Aug. 28 after an interview in Macomb, Illinois. We were welcomed back to our home state by a long line of orange cones and a string of amusing roundabouts made more exciting by the dim visibility of a moonless night.
It’s hard to imagine the scope of this country until one travels it by its roads. We saw more than 8,000 miles of noisy cities and silent rural stretches. There were square miles of corn, wheat, sugar beets and potato fields. The San Joaquin Valley was a cornucopia of a wide variety of growing things begging for the water of the surrounding states. Washington was flush with apples and cherries. There were vast herds of cattle made small by the miles of ranches upon which they grazed.
In Nebraska, we were haunted by an abandoned railroad right-of-way. It followed us like Marley’s ghost through most of middle Nebraska and made us wonder what the line had been. At one point we stopped and walked over to sight down its length. The old telegraph poles were still standing by with their glass insulators and weathered poles waiting for the next message to follow along wires that were now gone. One, maybe two cars passed as we stood there. Those moments were quickly replaced by the silence that had lived there long before our species of any ethnicity had felt its breeze.
History crept around every corner. We drove the Mother Road. We followed the Oregon Trail and crossed the Chisholm Trail. We stood in a place where one could almost hear the screams and smell the gunpowder of battle.
The natural wonders were the best. We ground up steep mountains and hurtled down curves at a frightening pace. Lodgepole pines with patches of lingering snow stood like sentinels — some fresh and straight and others burned by recent fires that one could still smell. Vast stretches of Saguaro cactus baked in the Arizona sun. Jagged mountains edged the skyline. Other formations were layered with shades of red and brown. Crumbling mountains sent boulders bigger than our van to the edge of the road. Some of them stood precariously on top of each other like a circus act. Long stretches of desert had us at their mercy had we broken down — and we saw little mercy there.
Always there were the living histories of our veterans which you will read in the next several stories.
