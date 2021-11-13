Every day starts a new story. Our first Glencroft interview on Aug. 19, 2019, was in the home of Lois Bequette and her superhero husband Frank.
I’ve often thought about that moniker, “hero.” Most veterans tell us that us that the heroes were the ones who died young and didn’t have a chance to experience life. I wonder if the real heroes were the ones who saw their friends die in horrible ways and had to carry those memories through a long life of the normal stresses of work and family. All too often those “heroes” finished the race through a gauntlet of old age and physical pain.
This I do know. I know the sight of a family, off to the side and looking at the interviewee as though they were wearing a cape. Neither my mom, nor my dad, nor my Sue served in the military, but they were all heroes to me.
Likewise it was quite apparent to us that Boatswains Mate Frank Bequette was the hero in Lois Bequette’s life. Likewise, Frank was proud of his wife who had her own interesting life. She had worked at NASA and knew many of the early astronauts – the heroes of my childhood.
Frank’s life was a hard one at times. It was a life of service and sometimes peril. His mother had a serious illness that made normal mothering at times impossible. Frank’s father was a good guy who struggled with his wife’s poor health and trying to be both parents to his kids. Something had to give and Frank was placed in an orphanage. It was a farm setting and generally good for boys. While some of it was hard, there were also good memories from those days. Eventually Frank came home, but the problems that had placed him in the orphanage persisted.
When Frank turned 17 he joined the Navy where he served on the carrier Saratoga as a crash firefighter. There he had to remove the gruesome body of a pilot who flipped his plane on landing. One pilot missed the wire and skidded straight towards the chief, stopping just short of hitting him. Frank said that the man’s hair literally turned half white.
After his Navy service, Frank became a firefighter. He could drive a ladder truck deftly through the toughest spaces. That skill was tested the day they had to take a narrow route to get to a burning apartment house where a woman was dangling two children outside of the window to save them from the fire. Those children may have died if Frank had taken the easier-to-maneuver but longer route.
Have you ever come to the aid of a man impaled by a spear thrown by the Watusi woman whose purse he tried to steal? Have you been caught in a backflash, had a burning floor collapse under you, or tried to rescue a monkey from a tree?
Frank Bequette’s life was certainly unusual, but it was definitely a hero’s story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.