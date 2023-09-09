Every day starts a new story.
Our last interview in 2019 was an extension of the Grand Tour. It was one of those long and winding trips that started in 2008 when we interviewed Rowe Montillo in South Carolina.
Monti was the first veteran who told us about the Mobile Riverine Force. This was a joint Army-Navy operation in Vietnam. The deal was that the soldiers would be housed in a sort of barracks ship for a few hours and then transported by the Brown Water Navy into the Mekong Delta to wade in chest high muck and water for several days. The idea was to make themselves the target of Viet Cong ambushes so we would find where they were hiding.
Rowe told us about Riverine Sgt. Gerald Schuebel, who lived near Racine, Wisconsin. While we were still in Oklahoma I looked over the route and thought we could add Jerry to the route before we drove home, but he was out of town. This would have pushed an 8,635-mile trip over the 9,000-mile mark, but it would have saved us an extra pass through Chicago. The only trouble with Chicago is that it was built 40 miles too far west.
We were finally able to conduct the interview two months later. Despite the awkward travel, our day in Racine was a real treasure.
Sgt. Schuebel’s training began with a tough disciplinarian father who was a Navy lifer and who had met his wife in a Boston hospital while he was recovering from wounds he had suffered when the USS Franklin was torn apart off Okinawa.
At Tarawa, Jerry’s dad was tagged to pilot a landing craft to the beach. He had to force the craft through broken equipment, heavy gunfire, and floating bodies to get his load of Marines to the shallow water.
Those of you who will be coming to the Exchange Club meeting in November will hear more about that situation. As a boy, Jerry heard many of those stories firsthand from the World War II marines and sailors who visited his dad.
Jerry was drafted into the Army and was assigned to training as a combat medic. On his way to Vietnam, he and a buddy spent a few days in San Francisco. One night he was in a bar and up against the stage where the Beach Boys and Janis Joplin were performing. Jerry said that when Joplin came on the house exploded. Jerry’s claim to fame was that Janis worked the crowd so hard that she was sweating all over him.
Jerry earned his combat medical badge the hard way. Booby traps, immersion wounds, ambushes, and snipers caused a lot of casualities. Doc Schuebel made sure these were documented so the victim could receive the Purple Hearts they had earned. Some he saved, some he couldn’t, but Doc was the guy you could count on.
In the next thrilling episode, we’ll learn more about the Riverines, Sgt. Gerald Schuebel, and their remarkable story.