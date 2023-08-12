Every day starts a new story.
What did Dennis Dawson, Louis Lee, and Bob Haffner have in common? They all had daughters who loved their dads and were connected through friendships, and they had families who welcomed us and were on hand to make these interviews a joy.
Our first interview after the Grand Tour was in Michigan with PFC Bob Haffner, who was an 82nd Division Airborne Engineer during World War II. Bob was two months shy of his 95th birthday and sharp as a tack.
A jeweler by trade, he had a mind for detail. As he told his story, Bob would deliver a memory, set it aside, and pick up the next one as if he had finished that piece of jewelry and was ready to work on the next.
When Bob was drafted and asked where he preferred to serve, he replied, “I want to go to Fort Belvoir in Virginia to become an Army engineer, and then to Fort Benning, Georgia for Airborne training.”
Bob wasn’t certain what the Airborne was, but it sounded good to him. He said it with such certainty that the recruiter signed him up as requested.
Bob was born confident. He told his mother that he wanted to join the French Foreign Legion, one of the few things he didn’t accomplish in life — but the French did give him a Croix de Guerre for his service in World War II.
PFC Haffner’s journey took him to D-Day, where his 307th Airborne Engineers were held back for two days before delivering essential equipment in gliders.
They were later deployed to the Market Garden fiasco. In the air over Holland he looked out the window to a strange black cloud, and then another until he realized the Germans were shooting at him. On the ground he could hear the sonic whistle of their bullets past his ears.
Fortunately the Germans were poor enough shots that Bob was able to move on to Belgium where he shook hands with General Patton, whose tanks were gathering for the assault on the Bulge.
The next day they were off to the races. The tanks covered 35 miles that day with Bob’s fellow ground pounders hustling on foot to keep up. In the Ardennes they were hip deep in snow and freezing. While there they saw a dot in the sky coming fast. It was a German jet set on a strafing run.
He killed several engineers on the first pass. They were ready on the second run and everybody with a rifle fired away at the pilot. He was hit and crashed two miles away. Bob took credit for shooting the jet down, but the Army forgot to give him a medal.
Near war’s end Bob helped liberate one of the concentration camps. He also danced with Marlene Dietrich.
Surviving a hurricane on a Victory ship return, Bob came home to marry the love of his life, fashion a fine family, and to make them proud with his story.