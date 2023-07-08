Every day starts a new story.
The 100+ who attended the dog tag restoration ceremony in East Maplewood were glad they came. It was well-planned and delivered. All of the Indianapolis media outlets were there and I appreciated the great local coverage and the well-written article and photos from The Herald Bulletin’s Ken de la Bastide and Richard Sitler.
Retired Marine Lt. Col. Valerie Prehoda, while conducting an American Legion effort to return the remains of an American World War II soldier killed in France, encountered a Frenchman who had been carrying the dog tags of SSG Jackson McGill in his wallet for 30 years in hopes of finding any American who could help him return the tags to his family.
Boy, did he pick the right American.
Prehoda is the head of the American Legion in France and a perfect representative of said organization. She is bright and full of life. Her energy and devotion filled the event. I hope that we will be able to interview her someday. Military women have something special about their character, and we’ve had some of our best interviews with them.
I wish I could have interviewed Jack McGill, who died within a year of when we first started our project. SSG McGill was noted to be a private man who talked little about his service. I could tell that he was beloved and admired by his family who represented him so well at the restoration service.
SSG McGill was a radio operator on a B-17. His planes were shot down three times, and on two of those occasions he was the only survivor.
Over the years there are too many interviews we have narrowly missed and now our time is growing short. After 22 years of this, and with our advancing years, Hershel and I are starting to see the end of the trail. We hope to do a few more interviews before we have to hang it up, and that’s where we could use some help.
The pandemic really disrupted our project and some of the contacts we had before 2020. We still have yet to do interviews in Alabama, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii. I’m sure there are many more we could do in this area.
These are whole life interviews that focus on getting the story of their loved one recorded for the family. Anyone who served in any capacity at any time qualifies to have their story preserved.
Gene Deck, like Jackson McGill, was reluctant to talk about his service. When I told him how much it meant to me that my dad had done something similar for his kids, Gene took it to heart and finally relented. The thanks and the look on his son’s face at Gene’s viewing said how much he loved his dad for sitting down with us.
There’s an email at the end of this column. Send me a note. We’d love to record your story.