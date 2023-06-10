Every day starts a new story. The years after Sue’s death were braced by the love of my children and some great travel experiences with them and, of course, the Grand Tour.
Still, I was wandering aimlessly through everyday life. The worst times were at night when the sounds were magnified. It wasn’t the clock or the fridge. It wasn’t even the silence. It was the human sounds. Every step, every breath, and every flipping of a light switch were made by me. It drove home that there were no other human sounds in the house.
Little did I know that the way forward would be through a cemetery.
In the summer of 2020 I began working with East Maplewood Cemetery to conduct a systematic accounting for Findagrave. The goal was to make sure there was a photograph posted of every grave, including the unmarked graves. In a strange twist, it led me to my current wife, Diane, who has been such a blessing.
This path through East Maplewood has also led me to a new and exciting story of two veterans we have yet to interview. One, unfortunately, has passed on and is buried in East Maplewood. He is SSG Jackson McGill, who served with the Army in Europe during World War II. The other is Lt. Col. Valerie Prehoda, who retired to France where her mother was born.
Contrary to her initial plans, Lt. Col. Prehoda wound up retiring to Normandy where she became involved in a project to place a Lone Sailor statue in a Utah Beach museum. It is the only Lone Sailor statue to be located outside of the United States.
Having been there with my daughter Jen and her husband, I can see why she chose Normandy. It’s a beautiful place, thick with the history and appreciation of what happened there in June 1944.
This story takes an even better direction. In a garden in Amiens, France, Lt. Col. Prehoda found the dog tags of SSG Jackson McGill.
On Monday, June 19, at 4 p.m. Lt. Col. Prehoda will meet with the family of SSG McGill to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday and to return his World War II dog tags to the family. The public is invited.
It’s a rare and wonderful opportunity to witness this piece of history and to give our respects to both SSG McGill and retired LtCol Prehoda.
I’m interested in finding out more detail about this discovery and the stories of SSG McGill and Lt. Col. Prehoda. We need to be there to let them know how much we appreciate the service of Jackson McGill and the efforts of Valerie Prehoda to restore these dog tags to his family. Many people would have thrown them away or kept them for a souvenir artifact of the war.
It’s the recognition of the importance of those dog tags, the effort to find the family, and the expense of returning them, that gives such value to our military personnel and their stories.