Every day starts a new story.
It was Tuesday August 20, 2019. We left Hal Valora’s home about midday and headed north for a travel day before our next interview in New Mexico. I felt a release from the intense work we had accomplished in the last few days and a bit of sorrow to leave our newfound friends.
We were leaving the blast furnace of the Phoenix area for a night in a much cooler Flagstaff. If Phoenix had been named in August it might have been called Kiln. We drove back through the fascinating forests of Saguaro Cacti to the higher elevations of Arizona. That night we stayed in a Hampton Inn that sat on the old Route 66. There was something about our encounters with the “Mother Road” that made the van feel a little like a Corvette.
August 21 was a travel day. I had never seen the Grand Canyon and Hershel had never seen the North Rim. The drive to the North Rim is almost as exciting as the Canyon itself. Up U.S. 89 we traveled. Near Cameron we crossed the Little Colorado River and had our first taste of the formations that would envision the grander canyon of our destination.
The land became both harsh and majestic. Sand, stone, stark formations and vibrant colors gave the land a unique flavor that the mind could taste, but the eye could scarcely comprehend. The majesty of the wind-sculpted land and the dry poverty of the Navajo homes and ranches gave the tourist a feel that one really was a tourist, or maybe even a trespasser in a land that belonged to a greater god.
At the halfway point there was the Gap Express, a modern oasis that defied all of what we had seen. It was a welcome chance, both ways, for gas and restrooms.
At Marble Canyon the route hooks west and then south toward the canyon. Here we crossed the Colorado River that carves our national treasure. Near there we passed a ridge where van-sized boulders had come crashing to within feet of the road. Some of the boulders were precariously stacked on other boulders. A long stretch of switchback road was between us and the canyon. We spotted a Walmart truck below and drove seven miles before we knew if it was driving away or toward us.
The canyon itself was as grand as one might expect. At the ranger station I dropped off a photo of my great-great-uncle and his friends with the canyon as a backdrop. He had worked the mule concession in the days when Mark Twain was visiting the canyon and knew him well.
That night we stayed in Kayenta, Arizona, home of the Navajo Code Talkers. We returned from the Grand Canyon through the same scenic route and passed a hand-painted sign that pointed us to “Dinosaur Footprints.” It looked like a hoax, but our next interviewee would convince us otherwise when we heard his fascinating story.