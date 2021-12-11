Every day starts a new story. We were ready for our second August 19, 2019 interview and brother, was it hot — Arizona hot. This was to be our only interview in the apartment complex in the center of Glencroft. We looked for an empty carport to protect the van from the oppressive Arizona sun. The temperature was headed for 120 degrees.
By an odd coincidence the spouse of this interviewee was also named Lois. Her superhero was a man named Col. Bob Montgomery. Bob was a wealthy man. He had been reared by a loving father who spent time with his son to make that relationship strong. Bob’s mother was a woman who pushed her son to discover the many cultures and ways that make this country such a colorful place to live.
Col. Montgomery was also made wealthy by his upbringing on an Iowa farm and his early Christian roots. He carried that wealth with him and invested that fortune in his fellows both in the Air Force and in civilian life.
Bob began his military career at Drake University where he became an ROTC flight commander in his sophomore year. He was an able man who rose quickly through the ranks. Bob qualified to become a pilot, but advanced training proved too much for that route. It seemed that becoming airsick in those tight maneuvers was a hindrance to advancement.
When I asked him about washing out, he told us that he was glad because it gave him a chance to go on to a career in logistics. He was in command of supply operations in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, and some U.S. bases — everything from pencils to heavy equipment and aviation fuel.
With his football build and his high rank, Bob could have intimidated his way through the Air Force. Instead he forged a successful career on the principles of staying involved with his personnel and their needs. He used the skills taught by his upbringing to work with others.
Col. Montgomery served in Vietnam during the hot years of 1967-1968. He was stationed at Dong Ha which supplied the besieged Marines at nearby Khe Sanh. Dong Ha was also the forward control station for the B-52s entering Vietnamese air space, which made it a target for the same rockets that were raining on Khe Sanh. While Bob never considered himself in much danger, there were three men on the base who were killed by rocket attacks.
I loved the chemistry between Bob and Lois. They met in Sunday school and later dated in high school. She went to nurses' training at Iowa Methodist in Des Moines while Bob attended Drake. He proposed to her at a hamburger drive-in. Not a fiery proposal, but it showed a level of comfort that made for a lasting partnership. There was a true sense of home and love in that apartment.
Arizona remained as hot as an oven all through the night, but that day we had recorded two very cool stories.
