Every day starts a new story. After interviewing Bill Beenen in Belmond, Iowa, we drove another three hours to our stay in Sioux City, Iowa. The following day was a travel day to get in range of our next interviews in Casper, Wyoming. In short order we were across the Missouri River, that great highway of the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 would be spent in Nebraska.
Nebraska is a unique state – almost bipolar in its nature. It is built of vast fields of tall green corn in the eastern half and of low circles of sugar beets in the west. Nebraska is the dividing line of where the eastern plains open up to the vast majesty of the west. Its odd shape gives it some style compared to the plain rectangles and squares of its neighbors.
Hershel and I followed the upper backbone of Nebraska to our destination in Scottsbluff. There would be no interstates today. This was a day of small towns and well-maintained state roads. There were stately named towns like Creighton and Ainsworth. There were the more descriptive names such as Magnet, Long Pine, and Hay Springs. Some were mere spots in the road while others were more established towns. None of them were large or complicated to navigate.
Somewhere in mid-state we picked up a gravel trail. Along its path we could see a line of weathered poles – many still adorned by the green glass insulators, but no wires. It was clear that this had been a rail line, but which railroad? Was this a pioneer line or more recent? We would follow the track bed for several miles and then it would disappear, only to reappear as if it was following us. We began to call her a “ghost track.” We found a section close to the highway and stopped to walk over and sight down its path. The wind was light, steady, and the only sound. One had the feeling of sharing the same experience of the indigenous and the trappers when the land was new to humans.
Back in the van, we traveled west to our turn at Hay Springs. We were passed by a motorcycle group. Independence rides a Harley and it always travels the American West. At Hay Springs we turned south toward Alliance. There is a farm along the way with a stack of hay bales by the road with some scarecrows sitting and welcoming travelers to their “Rest stop free WiFi.” The west has a great sense of humor.
Just before Alliance we came to Carhenge and its collection of junk car art. The centerpiece is a replica of Stonehenge. It’s worth the stop and free.
Before we made our motel in Scottsbluff we stopped at Chimney Rock and Scotts Bluff. Both were imposing landmarks for the pioneers on the Oregon Trail. It was easy to put yourself in their place.
Thursday we would be in Casper for two fine veteran’s stories.
