Every day starts a new story. August 10, 2019, was a banner day. We would be interviewing one of Bryan Dibble’s dearest mentors, SSgt. Lloyd Miller Gabriel. Gabe is nearly blind, but his mind is sharp as a new razor and his story includes the stuff that any epic scriptwriter would crave.
Just when I thought it couldn’t get better, in walks Bryan’s daughter, Elise. She was a young teenager the first time I saw her and now she had grown into the woman I had envisioned when I wrote her character into “Satchel at the Second Chance.” It was a moment of pure joy and one of the few I’ve experienced since I lost Sue. Elise is looking toward following her dad in a teaching role. If she does, she will be the teacher most remembered and loved by her students in every 50th class reunion to follow. To my delight, Elise stayed for the entire interview. She was the light behind me while Lloyd Gabriel lit up the room in front of the camera.
SSgt Gabriel’s interview was one of those where I wound him up and got out of the way. With great color and humor he shared one fascinating detail after another — almost without taking a breath.
Gabe was born in 1921 on a stormy night in Roane, Texas. His name was a combination of Lloyd, after the Lloyd George of World War I fame and Dr. Miller who delivered him in an office “between a filling station and a cotton gin.”
By the time he was six, Gabe’s family was living on a farm just over a mile from Groesbeck — “half a mile of gravel road and the rest dirt” — with no running water or electricity. They lost the farm in the Depression. Gabe’s father went to work for his brother-in-law in the oil fields and they were able to buy a “20-acre place” for $1,500 with terms at $100 per year.
By age 13, Gabe began a pattern where he would run off to find short-term work on ranches and in the oil fields. Between times, he would come home and continue his schooling as best as he could. The end result was that he fell one credit short of graduating high school.
Just before the war broke out, Gabe took a job at a bowling alley in Groesbeck, proudly proclaiming that he was the assistant manager. “I opened it up, I swept the floors, I set the pins, I did all of the menial tasks” for a dollar a day.
One Sunday afternoon, just after he had opened the place, Gabe heard the news that the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor. Three of the local boys were stationed at Pearl. Two of them escaped injuries, but David Darling “Buster” Hanna remains entombed in the sunken USS Arizona.
Few people in Groesbeck knew where Pearl Harbor was, but the Texas boys were riled and ready for war.
Needless to say there is more to this story.
