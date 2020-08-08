Every day starts a new story. As we drove to get within range of our interviews in Selah, Washington, we found ourselves in that great mountain pass that the Oregon Trail pioneers had traveled. We were now in Oregon on a plateau that had a mixture of plains and soft hills. The hills would come close to the road at times and then expand outward as if the land was breathing. The route was bordered in the distance by hard-edged mountains.
This is that part of the Oregon Trail that was dotted with “Ten Mile” towns. If I were to give it a hashtag, I’d call them #goodenoughhadenough towns. We first noticed them springing up around Laramie, Wyoming. This was the part of the western migration where the travelers were getting tired of the daily ordeal. They woke up to see that the place they were was about what they wanted to find in the first place, so they stayed while the rest of the wagon train moved on. The trains would go about 10 miles each day, so the next morning the Russells would get up and realize the Johnsons were right, so they figured that spot was good enough and they had had enough. Subsequent trains would lose their members to join the Johnsons and the Russells, and the towns began to grow.
The land in that part of Oregon is like a wide river with steep banks. The water is the flow of people who have formed its current for over two centuries. The sense of history is very strong.
This “river” flows northwest to a point, north of Le Grande, where the mountains take over again. Our goal that night was Pendleton, Oregon. Just outside of the town, we ascended the winding trail of Deadman Pass. The near views were impressive. The far vistas that would pop up were stunning.
The van pulled hard against the climb. As we plummeted down the steep grade I had to keep the speed low to negotiate the curves while trying not to burn up the brakes. It didn’t help that we carried a heavy load and the lanes were narrowed by road construction.
Much to my surprise, Pendleton, Oregon, was not named after Pendleton, Indiana, but for George Pendleton, who ran as George McClellan’s running mate in 1864. Lincoln won his second term that year. After seeing Pendleton’s Copperhead politics, I wouldn’t have voted for him either.
The next morning we crossed the Columbia River, that great Western highway for salmon and pioneer explorers. Washington is a mixture of the Wild West and the Midwest with nicer hills. We drove through land that was flush with orchards, vineyards, and great growing things. It makes one hungry just driving through.
We finally arrived in Yakima, where we would sleep the next two nights. We checked into the motel and drove across the ridge to Selah to meet a young friend with an old Jeep who would add greatly to our story.
