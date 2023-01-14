Every day starts a new story. After Lee Wooderson’s interview we drove to Albuquerque for the night. We walked quite a distance to find something to eat.
As we walked, a tumbleweed rolled past. Then I knew we were in the old west. On the way back to the motel, we spotted a group of boys trying to video a skateboarder risking death doing stunts on a raised parking lot. We gave a thumbs-up. God love the daredevils among us.
The next morning, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, we had a great visit with my nephew, Mark. He showed us a good place for breakfast and led us to the library that had once been the home of Jerry and Ernie Pyle. It had been on my bucket list and I love Mark for being so considerate. We shared an emotional goodbye before Hershel and I drove on to our motel in Amarillo, Texas.
The road east rolled on like a blanket being fluffed out while making a bed. It was long and straight with a feel of ease. There would be no interviews until Monday.
Interstate 40 is the modern cousin of Route 66. Most of I-40 in New Mexico has a blacktop surface that still gives a traveler the feel of the old road. We kept an eye out for Todd and Buzz in their cool Corvette and encountered original sections of The Mother Road over the course of the next two days.
Near Glenrio we left the Land of Enchantment for the white concrete of Texas. Straight and flat is the earth in that part of Texas, but one still feels relaxed and free as opposed to the eastern confines of our country.
At Adrian we left the interstate and followed the original Route 66. Adrian is the midpoint of 66, and there is a marker to show the split distance between Los Angeles and Chicago. We re-entered the interstate just before Amarillo and somehow missed seeing the Cadillac Ranch. That night we stayed in Amarillo and ate at the Big Texan. Unfortunately the food and service was off that night and it ended the day on a down note.
On Sunday we drove to Elk City, Oklahoma to be in range of our next interview. We stopped to check out the Leaning Tower of Texas, one of many Route 66 attractions. It really was cool and I can now die happy.
At the end of the rainbow, Elk City, we found our Hampton Inn, a Braums (a pillar of any McCorkle travel in Oklahoma), and the National Route 66 and Transportation Museum.
Sunday afternoon we toured the museum. It was an interesting place with much to see. We even learned a thing or two about broom corn. The cornucopia of crops grown in this country and their uses is a fascinating story in itself.
Monday we traveled to one of our favorite places, Claremore, Oklahoma. We enjoyed our days off. It was time to record another great story.