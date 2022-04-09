Every day starts a new story. We now get into the meat of Air Force TSgt. Hal Valora’s personal story.
When I first entered Hal and Nancy Valora’s home, I had a sense that it was a place dedicated to love, family, and peace. A delicate metal butterfly hung from the ceiling. As it twisted in the room air, it would give a brief flash of light that made one thing that there was a good spirit in the room.
On the mantle behind Hal was a plaque that read, “Love is all you need.” Next to the plaque was a homemade valentine with a photo of a boy and girl kissing and yet another pasted-on butterfly. It was clear that Nancy was creative and took pride in her home and they in each other.
Hal was the only grandchild to learn his grandparent’s Russian dialect. He has forgotten most of the language, but he hasn’t forgotten the work ethic and love of this country that his family passed on to him. That said, he wasn’t the best behaved student. Hal is the only interviewee who told us he sat in the corner wearing a dunce hat. I’m convinced that his quick mind made him a bit impatient for the classroom.
Just after Hal joined the Air Force, he was offered a college football scholarship. For some reason they insisted that he stay in the Air Force. After basic training he asked Nancy to marry him. They had been sweethearts since sixth grade. They eventually had five children who have done well in life and have honored their parents. Their oldest son, Forrest, played football for coach Barry Switzer at Oklahoma and scored the winning two-point conversion in the 1981 Orange Bowl.
Hal’s first assignment was at a radar station near his hometown. The locals saw him so often that they kept asking if he had washed out.
Hal was sent to Spain to teach Franco’s soldiers to use American radar. During the day he was sent to school to learn Spanish. He joined the base football team and wound up playing all over Europe and in some North African countries. While in Spain, Hal went to a bullfight. When he began to cheer for the bull the crowd turned toward him and taught him a new set of Spanish words that he couldn’t repeat.
While stationed in Spain, Nancy gave birth to their third child. Hal hitched a ride home for the birth on a KC-135 tanker. Near Greenland they refueled a flight of B-52s and Hal was allowed to go back and watch. He noted that his cousin Dale was one of the inventors of the small wing that stabilizes the boom as it is guided to the receiving aircraft.
We’ve just scratched the surface as we still have yet to cover Hal’s encounter with a peeping Boris, his Vietnam service, and the cane that changed a man’s life. Stay tuned for more of Hal Valora’s story.