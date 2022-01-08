Every day starts a new story. We had only one interview on August 20, 2019, and it was a good one.
Military women are a joy to visit. They have a sense of humor, confidence and accomplishment that sets them apart from mainstream society. Spec 5 Diane Morrison was our 17th interview of the Grand Tour and our sixth Glencroft interview in four days.
Diane was a real looker in her day. Even now she had exceptionally smooth skin and an expressive face that made her look younger than her years. When she told a funny story she had a twinkle of mischief in her eyes that kept us in a relaxed and happy mood.
Spec 5 Morrison was an Air Force brat who learned to adapt to making friends quickly and being separated from them as her father was reassigned. I’ve found military brats to be some of the best socially equipped adults.
Diane’s description of her parents was an interesting story itself. Her dad served in the Army Air Corps in the China-Burma-India Theatre during World War II and later went on to a full career in the newly formed Air Force. While working in the Pentagon he started looking for a “farm girl” to marry.
While Willow was technically reared on a farm, she was born for the world. Diane’s mother was a consumer advocate who wrote newspaper columns and books on the subject and even took to the streets to protest on behalf of the people.
Her best act of advocacy came when Diane was enrolled in an off-base school. Diane’s complexion turns olive in the sun and these were the days of the segregated South. The other children wouldn’t play with her. When Willow went to the school to find out why, she was told that it was “her fault for marrying a Black man.” She quickly showed the principal a photo of her white husband and rolled up Diane’s sleeve to show her untanned skin. With a look that could boil water, she removed her daughter from the offending school.
Diane’s dad was stationed in California when she walked into the Army recruiter’s office. The recruiter was interested in her input for attracting more women into the Army. Being located near Hollywood, he had the idea to form a “Starlet Platoon.” Diane enlisted and her image was used to promote the idea.
Spec 5 Morrison was disappointed when she was sent to Germany because there were too many women stationed in Vietnam. Oddly, the only discrimination she endured was from the men in Germany who were blaming her for taking a spot that could have been given to keep a man out of Vietnam.
Diane later became a teacher. Her experiences, training in communications and her exposure to a world of cultures and responsibilities made her one of the best adjusted and productive adults we’ve met. It was an honor and a joy to spend time with Diane Morrison and to record her story.
