Every day starts a new story. It was Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. We were halfway through our tour and our visit with my brother in Minden, Nevada.
Spec. 4 Bruce Bertram was our interviewee that day. We did the interview in Dave’s comfortable sitting area. We had plenty of time to set up the equipment. Bruce would sit on a comfortable brown couch. There was a green wall behind him with a peaceful mural of the Lake Tahoe shoreline. A local artist had been commissioned to paint it soft colors.
The scene was so peaceful yet here we were, about to embark on a journey to a time of chaos where the self-absorbed painted themselves with love while spewing hate, and where our youth was spent in a bravely fought war, misled by cowardly leaders.
It’s amazing that Bruce even made it into service. After high school he wisely chose a mixture of schooling, construction, and ski bumming, with a proper summer of beach bumming thrown in for good measure. These are the things that many dream of doing and wait until they are too old. Bruce suffered a gruesome skiing injury and had to take the Army physical six times, but this was 1967 and Vietnam needed more meat.
Bruce achieved another injury during basic training at Fort Ord. They reassigned him and kept him on the assembly line toward Hawaii for advanced training and a 21-day cruise to Vietnam.
Spec. Bertram was a computer for a mobile artillery unit, but this computer wasn’t a Mac or a PC. Bruce took calls from the forward observers. With pencil and paper he converted the information to the settings for the four 105 howitzers on his LZ. A slight miscalculation could invite our worst enemy — friendly fire.
Bruce’s first mission was on a convoy up Highway 1. It was without incident, but this newbie had heard of the not-so-innocent children and old men with hand grenades who had surprised our troops with sudden death and injury. This enemy took unsuspecting forms and no place was truly safe.
On his first LZ a “Hooch girl” was caught walking off the distance to a target. She was to pass this along to the Vietcong for their rocket attacks. Her mission failed, abruptly.
This LZ was on a steep hill and easier to defend, but that didn’t stop the rocket and mortar attacks. The worst part was their interaction with the infantry who went out on patrols to keep the Vietcong and NVA units away from the fire base. Despite their attempts to remain distant, friendships were bound to evolve. It was hard to watch a patrol come in with the body of a friend you had been smoking with a few hours prior. Healthy young boys who had played varsity sports a year or two before returned with missing legs.
There’s more to Bruce’s story than I can compress here — a less defensible LZ, My Lai, the rush home, finding a son, and the ultimate story.
