Every day starts a new story. After our Aug. 26, 2019, interview with SSgt. Charles Smith, we drove all the way to Miami. Fortunately it was only 55 miles down the road from Claremore.
I was a little disappointed that we didn’t see the Atlantic Ocean the whole time we were in Miami. Perhaps it was low tide.
Even though Route 66 began in Chicago, Oklahoma bills itself as the “Birthplace of the Mother Road,” with more miles of “America’s most beloved highway.” Miami, Oklahoma has a large Route 66 Gateway sign that makes its claim based on the fact that they have the longest Main Street on the whole highway.
While there are many finely kept buildings on Main Street, the centerpiece of the town is the 1,600-seat Coleman Theatre. It was opened one year after our beloved Paramount Theatre and has been in constant use since as a vaudeville or movie theater. Tom Mix, Will Rogers, and Jim Thorpe have appeared on stage and they still have the original Wurlitzer theater organ.
The next morning we packed up the gear and headed out for our last day of free travel. The following day would be our final interview of the trip.
Today, we were headed to a visit with some favorite cousins by marriage, just east of Kansas City.
We traveled our last miles of Oklahoma and entered Missouri near the tristate marker for Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. I’m disappointed that we missed it by a few yards on this trip, but it gives me one more reason to live for another adventure.
Missouri is where the west fades and the skies turn small again. We hugged the western side of Missouri, heading north for another 160 miles. The weather was sunny and cheerful, but my mood was melancholy.
We were going to spend some time with Sue’s cousins, Gordon and Vicky. We loved them dearly and always enjoyed being with them either at their home or on their visits to Anderson. Hershel and I had interviewed Gordon a few years before, so we were both happy to see them again.
Today’s visit also carried a bit of grieving. We had with us Sue’s camera that she had used to take so many amazing photos in her last years. Sue had asked me to give it to Vicky and today was that day.
We had last seen Gordon and Vicky in Anderson. It was a great visit and it really boosted Sue’s spirits. That night her pelvis broke on both sides and a few days later she went into hospice.
It was good to see them again. We went out to lunch and visited for a while at their home where I gave Vicky the camera. On the way back from the restaurant we spotted our 49th license plate: Hawaii! Now only Delaware remained to complete all 50.
They offered to let us stay, but we needed to get closer to Macomb, Illinois for Tweed Mummert’s story.