Every day starts a new story. It was 12 days into the tour and we had made the northwestern corner of the trip. We checked into the motel in Yakima and drove to our interview site.
Selah, Washington is half the size of Yakima and only a mile away, but one has to cross a high ridge that divides the two towns. It’s almost like crossing into Oz.
Selah, Washington is self-sufficient while retaining that small town flavor that makes it so appealing. It’s a great place to raise a family, with good schools, activities, and a sense of patriotism and social cohesion.
We were set for two days of filming at Selah High School. The summer office staff was friendly. The custodian took great pride in polishing the cafeteria floor for the return of the students. We felt welcome as we hauled in our equipment to keep it safe from the summer heat.
Soon our host and his son arrived to let us into his room where we would be working. Bryan Dibble is that teacher every student remembers. When he let us into his room I thought, “Wow! I want to go back to school.” It was a wonderful laboratory of adventure.
I couldn’t imagine any kid not looking forward to the next day of Mr. Dibble’s class. Bryan is handsome and strong, but it’s his kindness and caring that makes him that better man. He’s a military history buff to the point where he has actually made an airborne jump to get a feel for the experience. Some of his military and native collection decorates and fascinates his classroom. A student doesn’t learn history in his room, they live it.
I first knew Bryan through his online newsletter, Worlds of War. It was a monthly publication written by his students. They interviewed their grandparents for some of the material, but much of it came from the students’ research. These young writers were quite good because they were free to bring forward stories that they found personally interesting. They were learning and teaching at the same time.
I finally met Bryan and his family in 2013, two months after our grandson was born. Sue and I drove to Bellingham, Washington to meet Avi for the first time and to bring him and our daughter, Jen, back to Cincinnati as Alex was ending his Coast Guard duty.
On the way back we stopped in Selah and found Bryan and his family on the street after a veteran appreciation parade. They were in Bryan’s World War II-era Jeep. What a great family. Bryan had married well and I could tell that Ian and Elise would be a blessing to their parents as they matured.
I was so impressed with the intense kindness of Elise that I later asked to make her a major character in “Satchel at the Second Chance.” I was eager to see Bryan again and to see how his family had progressed with their story.
