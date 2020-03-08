Every day starts a new story. We left Libby very early on Sunday, Aug. 4, and drove slowly through the mountains and forests. It can get plenty dark in Montana at 4 a.m.
It was certain that there would be deer to avoid and unfamiliar roads. We rounded a curve in the dark and found a herd practically grazing in the road.
The sun began to lift and we were able to relax a bit. The elevation lowered and we followed a wide, blue, river for the longest time – made more rustic by the border of mountains and pines. We made a gas and ice stop at Plains, Montana, where we watched a doe grazing as if there were no humans in sight. It was a morning of splendid peace.
We drove eight hours that day to Pocatello, Idaho, to be in range of our next interviews in Salt Lake City. The next morning we saw a bus filling with Japanese tourists. They had a look of great anticipation as their day was beginning. We often take for granted the splendor of our land until we see it through the eyes of a foreign national.
The area north of Salt Lake City is rife with the desolation of the salt flats and road construction. The Great Salt Lake is often hidden from the roadway, but where it can be seen it’s a wondrous sight. The city was raised from a harsh land and its people have earned their place.
On the north side I found Pastor Bruce Kolasch and Christ United Methodist Church. Bruce responded to my odd appeal to find local veterans to interview. He gave us a place to film and arranged three interviews. Entering Christ UMC, it’s easy to see that they are actively involved in serving their community.
Our first interview was on Aug. 5 with Maj. Gary Perryman, a man with the grace of a senior officer and the skills of a man who came up through the ranks.
In Alaska, Maj. Perryman’s artillery unit stood head and shoulders above the units led by West Pointers. In Vietnam, his insistence on observing details saved American lives. He arranged his gun crews to avoid much of the damage inflicted by the rocket attacks. It was his men who found some claymores turned the wrong way by the enemy. They managed to get them turned back to thwart an attack that night. He was the kind of officer who was tough to work for, but easy to respect.
Our best gift to his family may have been when Gary described his wife. She was a leader in her own right and spoke four languages. Something said, “Ask about the funeral.” The sanctuary was packed to overflowing with people of all faiths, including Muslims and Buddhists. At the end they all sang with gusto “I’ll Fly Away.”
It reminded me of the outpouring of love for my Sue. I felt very close to Maj. Perryman as he shared that story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.