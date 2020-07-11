Every day starts a new story. One can plan a trip in infinite detail and there will always be something that causes the traveler to pause and make a little detour. That’s what I’m doing for this month’s column. I’ll get back to the Grand Tour, but something came up that needs our attention.
On June 25, Hershel lost his mom. Maxine McCorkle was a special part of the World War II generation — she was a woman. It was the women of WWII who kept the factories open, the mail delivered, and the home fires burning. They ferried bombers to England to free up male pilots for combat. They did most of the clerical work that kept the military commanders informed. They served in field hospitals during hours of surgery with artillery shells flying overhead. Most of all, they wrote the letters that sustained their husbands, boyfriends and fathers, and stood in the doorway between their infant children and the Western Union boy with his bad news.
It was a different time and a different type of woman — perhaps the greatest generation of women in the history of this country. They grew up in a time of great want and a greater appreciation for any little treasure they had.
Maxine was 17 when Hershel David McCorkle walked into the square dance hall in Tipton. “I walked in and she hit my eye. I walked over to her and asked her to square dance and she said, ‘Oh no, I don’t dance.’” Hershel firmly replied, “You will tonight.”
It wasn’t long before they were married and not much longer before Hershel Allan came along. The war was on and way too soon this young bride and mother would face her most dreaded fear as Hershel David McCorkle was drafted and became a soldier. PFC McCorkle served with distinction and was wounded by a tree burst in the Hürtgen Forest. While he was in the hospital his platoon walked into a mine field and some were killed.
Maxine could have become a widow while still a teenager. I’m sure the news that her husband was wounded was worrisome, but it may have also given her peace to know that he was off the line and in a safe place.
Those years transformed Maxine from a shy girl to a confident woman. I’m sure the world troubled her as she grew older, but there was always a peace about her that said, “What are you going to do to me that I haven’t already endured.”
In 2014 she lost her square dance partner, but Maxine remained active in her family and her church. She always treated me as if I was one of her kids. Her friends would tell you that it seemed natural for Maxine to be a part of their life — as if she was born into it.
Can it be that Maxine is really gone? That depends on how much of her we choose to incorporate into our own story.
