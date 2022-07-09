Every day starts a new story. I had planned to continue on the Grand Interview Tour we took in 2019. As with most planned trips, things happen that take one on a detour. This column is about such an unexpected twist.
Glenn Klipp’s hip broke on June 25 and he died two days later. Most of you will ask, “Who?” By the end of this column, I hope you will know him well.
In the years following Sue’s death I was empty and drifting through living without life. In 2020, with the help of my friends Misty and Ray, I began a project to photograph all of East Maplewood Cemetery and to document every grave on the website Findagrave. I wanted to “do something,” but with a purpose. First I cleaned the headstones so they would photograph well and began to publish some of the before and after photos on Facebook. That’s where I met Glenn. Glenn, with his great sense of history, took an immediate interest in both cemeteries and headstone cleaning.
I first met Glenn in person that summer when I conducted a tour of the cemetery. He was an odd-looking guy. Glenn had a prominent eye, his speech was a bit slurred, and he walked with an odd gait. He let me know that this was a condition from birth. Some would say that such a life was a tragedy, and in some ways it was. Glenn would never marry or experience true love or those special years that one treasures with a wonderful partner.
After I introduced him to Diane we talked about this as friends do. He was sad for a moment, but then he moved on. That’s how Glenn operated, always ignoring his limits, reaching for the stars, and telling awful jokes.
At the end of 2020 I started picking up Glenn and driving him to the cemetery to involve him in the art of headstone cleaning. Glenn learned quickly and was determined to make each one as clean as it was when it was placed. Some stones were restored on the first pass, while others would have that deep stain that would only bleed out in time as the D-2 did its magic.
It was great to see the transformation in both the stones and Glenn. He would verbally and respectably address the person represented by the headstone as he did his work. I was glad to see that Glenn understood the real mission.
There were times when the work and the heat got the best of him. One day he tried to reach too high on a monument and fell backwards. They almost had to dig a grave for me.
The Myers marker was the last major one Glenn tried to clean. He made a remarkable difference, but Glenn wasn’t satisfied. Time and D-2 have transformed the stone into a lasting memorial to Glenn’s determination.
Glenn Klipp was Teddy Roosevelt’s quintessential “Man in the Arena” — a special chapter in my story.