Every day starts a new story. A tour of this scale takes months of planning. We have to identify who we will be interviewing and plan a semi-logical route with enough time between stops to allow for unexpected delays without leaving too much slack in the schedule. Then we must adjust on the fly for last-minute cancellations or insertions into the plan. Even that is within our power to adapt. The thing that reminded me most of my small powers was the news from the home front – the death of four of the finest men I’ve been blessed to know.
Spec. Mike Morrow was a combat engineer in Vietnam. He had some weird stories of clearing the fire zones around our LZs. The strangest was of seeing an enemy “elephant tank.” The Viet Cong had mounted a machine gun on the back of an elephant to use against us. Mike came home to serve his fellow veterans as a counselor and advocate. Mike and I had a mutual respect for who we were and what the other did. If there is good news in his passing it would be that this warrior was made complete by a woman who married him in his terminal state and sent him home in an atmosphere of peace and love.
The death of Vic Renfro was sudden and a shock to all who knew him. Lt. Col. Renfro served in Germany, Bosnia and Kuwait. Victor was a man of fine intellect, with great knowledge of the world and how it worked. To those who called him friend he was the greatest friend. Vic was an encourager who married an encourager. I can’t imagine breaking up that team, both for them and the community needs they served. Vic liked my books and made sure that others knew about them. His death was a terrible loss for me, made more so by the distance and my inability to honor him in person.
I was expecting the death of Dr. Reginald Kirkland. I had been to his home on the Friday before we left, to say my goodbyes. Having been through the process I could recognize the signs and thought that he would likely die on Sunday. On Monday morning, the day we left, I received a message from Pastor Gina that Reggie had passed. It was kind of her to let me know. I knew Reggie well from church. He was a Vietnam era veteran who later served his fellows well as a red tape cutting Veterans Affairs administrator. Toward the end his body was broken and his mind clouded, but his faith and character remained powerful.
Terry Huff was a road warrior, capable of cycling 300 miles a day. He was an ironman with a heart of gold. His line straight, his legs like the pistons of an Indy car, Terry was the only free man I’ve ever known.
I had to mourn from a distance these men who had been so close to my story.
