Every day starts a new story.
It is still Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, and we now conclude the story of our Claremore, Oklahoma visit with Golden Knight, SSgt. Charles Smith and his lovely wife, Marion.
Sonny Smith left high school after his junior year, joined the Army, and was sent to the garden spot of Missouri, Ft. Leonard Wood. The first war Charlie fought was with his drill sergeant who was a veteran of World War II and Korea.
After graduation the sergeant offered to let Charlie take a swing at him. His dad looked on with amusement as he watched his son take the sucker bet. After Charlie got off the ground, he and his drill sergeant were on good terms.
SSgt. Smith went on to do airborne training. He had to overcome a fear of heights. On his first jump, Charlie remembered hooking up and running for the door. The next thing he remembered was floating quietly through the sky. That was it. The bug bit hard and he was eager to do it again.
Not long afterward, Charles Smith joined the Army’s premiere parachute team, the Golden Knights, and performed for two years all around the country.
While stationed with the ground pounders at Ft. Campbell, Charles looked up at a passing helicopter and decided that he wanted in. Charlie took helicopter maintenance training, which led him to two tours in Vietnam.
During his 1965 tour, Charlie was a crew chief on a Cobra helicopter. One day he switched sides with the other door gunner. While landing, they were shot down. The pilot and the gunner who had switched with him were killed.
In 1969, Charles returned to Vietnam. Two days later he was listening to a radio as Neil Armstrong voiced his famous “small step” proclamation.
During this tour, Charlie worked mostly on medivac missions. As they were approaching one hot LZ, the belt worked loose on Charlie’s machine gun. He bent down to pick up the belt. Later he saw the pattern of bullet holes in the cabin, lined perfectly with where his chest had been.
Just before leaving for R&R, he saw a maintenance crew struggling to cut a section of a damaged helicopter. Charlie came over and showed them how to do it easier with a grinding wheel. The wheel broke and pierced his forehead. The damage was devastating. He was blind for some time, but somehow managed to recover with a few scars and most of his eyesight.
Charles Smith is a testament to the grace of God, the good doctors, and the support of his dear wife.
When Charlie and Marion went to Kokomo to see the traveling Vietnam Wall, a soldier behind them recognized Charles’ voice, and approached him to say it was Charles’s helicopter crew who had pulled him to safety and saved his life.
When I asked Charles for some final words of wisdom, Marion perked up and said, “Keep your wife happy.”
It was a happy visit and a great story.