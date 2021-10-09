Every day starts a new story. The Glencroft is a neatly arranged community with eight small neighborhoods of condos surrounding the community assets and some apartment complexes.
It would have been easier for us to do those seven interviews in one place, but there’s an advantage to setting up in each home. The veterans are more at ease and their photos and memorabilia can give me a better line on what to ask.
After our interview with Gene Hedin we packed up and moved on to the home of Airman First Class Ken Wixon.
I’ve come to the conclusion that we don’t live one life. I can look back and see that my life was once a childhood. Then I lived my adult life. My wonderful life with Sue ended three years ago this month and I’ve lived that empty life since then. Now I’m beginning to see blossoms on a tree that I thought was dead. It all seems so strange to me.
Ken’s interview had a definite air of life. It was the end of the day, but there was a fresh beginning as we went back in time to the early Cold War days. Ken had short cropped white hair, a fine mustache, and a demeanor that made him look 20 years younger.
Their old dog lay on a comfortable blanket in the kitchen. Her puppy days were gone and soon she would be as well. Even that sad day would mark a new beginning for Ken and his wife to travel and do a few things they had put off. A stark reminder of our times came when Ken said the word “farmer” and his Alexa launched into a detailed dissertation on farming.
Airman Wixon grew up in a small farming town in Minnesota. At its zenith Florence, Minnesota had about 80 citizens. When Ken graduated from high school he enlisted in the Air Force. From Minnesota he went to San Antonio for basic training and trained in Illinois to become an airborne radio repairman. His first assignment was in Thule, Greenland and from there, Tucson. If he had been an ice cube he would have cracked.
Thule was an interesting place. The only woman within 100 miles was the Danish commander’s wife. The call letters for their one TV station was KOLD and the programming was six months behind here. If there was a best part it was the view. They were surrounded by mountains on three sides with an ice shelf to the east. North Star Bay featured icebergs in the summer, and nearby was the flat top Mt. Dundas, a sacred place for the Eskimos.
They were too far north to see the Aurora Borealis, but the stars at night had to be spectacular. The sun disappeared from October to February and it did a slight circle in July without setting.
It was like sitting on the back porch to watch the sun set with a friend when Airman Wixon gave us his life story.
