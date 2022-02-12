Every day starts a new story. It was Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019, and we were set to do our last interview at the Glencroft facility in Glendale, Arizona. TSgt. Hal Valora had worked hard to arrange the previous six interviews, and now it was his turn.
The journey to Hal’s home was much longer than one might expect, and it answers the question of how we get the leads for these interviews. It began 18 years earlier when we interviewed our 18th veteran, Art Franks, in the Anderson Library. WRTV’s Vicki Duncan had heard about our fledgling project and she came to do a story. It was broadcast a few nights later. Grace Trahan and Martha Weaver delivered the report with what seemed to be an extra level of interest and support, which was duly noted and much appreciated.
One of the listeners was Ben Speheger, who in turn asked us to interview his dad, John, in Plymouth, Indiana, in April 2002. It was one of the best interviews we have recorded and we knew we were in the presence of a truly great man.
John’s interview led us to Carl Sproatt, whom he had carried off the field in Okinawa. Carl was so badly wounded that he was first placed on the “dead pile.” We went to Florida in June 2006 to interview Carl. After the interview, Carl asked us where we were going next. We told him, “Charleston.” He asked us if we had any interviews lined up there and we said “No.” Carl went through his Rolodex and gave us the contact information for Dick Whitaker, the man we would henceforth refer to as “The Great One.”
With Dick’s friendship we had a solid opening to interview another 16 Sixth Marine veterans. One of those was with one of the finest gentleman we’ve met, Bill Twigger. Bill’s daughter, Nancy, lives in the Phoenix area and knew some of the folks at Glencroft, where her parents had lived. It was Nancy who contacted Hal Valora to recruit veterans for us to interview.
Hal had been a top recruiter near the end of his Air Force career and he proved to be a top recruiter for us. The trouble was that his “recruits” were a bit slow to respond.
When we left Anderson on July 29, we only knew for sure that Hal was available. Had that been the case it still would have been grand, as Hal’s interview was one of those amazing interviews one hopes to do as their last hurrah — like retiring after winning the Super Bowl. We could have spent the other three scheduled days in Phoenix looking for the Lost Dutchman mine in the nearby Superstition Mountains.
Imagine my shock and awe when I called Hal just before our arrival to learn about the other six interviews I have recently shared.
Over the next few columns, I’m sure you will agree that Hal Valora has a fascinating story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.