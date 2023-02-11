Every day starts a new story. We had two more interviews to go and I had mixed feelings about closing in on the end of this grand tour.
At home I had a lot of studio work facing me and a return to that house made so empty by the loss of my Sue. For now we had a chance to interview the brother of my church friend, Joan Witham. It didn’t hurt that we were heading for one of our favorite towns, Claremore, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma was the last of the great western states. The skies were wide, but not as wide as Montana. The road was concrete, bleached by the Oklahoma sun. It was an easy four-hour drive. Even the large towns of Oklahoma City and Tulsa were smooth to navigate. One could find anything they would need to enjoy life there without the parking lot of Atlanta or the densely packed rush of New York City traffic.
The interview was quite a distance from Claremore on a forested country road. When a beautiful Hawaiian woman met us at the door, I thought the GPS had finally had that nervous breakdown.
This beautiful Hawaiian was the wife of our interviewee, Army Staff Sgt. Charles Smith, who had served in the Army’s Golden Knights parachute team.
Charlie, as he is known in Oklahoma, was first assigned to Schofield barracks in Hawaii. That’s where he met Marion at a party. He pretty much blurted out that he was going to marry her and one year later they were wed. They had been married 55 years at the time of the interview. Charlie caught considerable flack from his family for changing her beautiful Hawaiian name to “Smith.”
Staff Sgt. Smith was a Hoosier farm boy who grew up near Elwood, where he was known as Sonny. I enjoyed the stories of his dad, who chased Patton’s Third Army around Europe while hauling the base plate of a 188 MM howitzer.
After Germany’s surrender, Charlie’s dad was shipped out to the Pacific for the invasion of Japan. During the voyage they did a 180 and set sail for home when Japan surrendered. On the way home they collided with another ship and narrowly avoided sinking each other. What a kick in the head that would have been after surviving the war.
Sonny was strong from his farm work. He milked three cows by hand every morning before school. When I heard that, I thought of how my grandfather would have laughed at the thought of joining a health club.
One day Sonny’s high school football team asked if they could help bale hay. They figured it would be good physical training. They tried it for one day and gave up. It seems that slinging 180-pound bales of hay and working in a hot, sticky loft proved too much for those young, strong, city boys.
Tune in next month, for there is more to tell of this Golden Knight’s story.