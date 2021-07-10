Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.