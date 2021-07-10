Every day starts a new story. After we interviewed Ed Cavallini, we headed to King City. It was supposed to be a one-hour drive but wound up being closer to three. We crawled through the traffic in Monterrey and were finally free to fly out of town on Route 68 — right into a total stop and crawl that was caused by no particular reason other than it was California.
We had two travel days to reach an undetermined number of interviews in Glendale, Arizona. I chose a route that took us to the James Dean crash site.
The James Dean Memorial Junction is at the intersection of California 41 and 46 (then 466). A 23-year-old Navy veteran and college student started to turn his heavier Ford left onto 41. The evening sun and the mountain ridge camouflaged Dean’s low slung Porsche Spyder. If the Spyder had been towed to Salinas as originally planned, or if Dean had been five seconds slower or faster, this would have remained a sun-baked intersection in the middle of nowhere.
Joshua Trees appeared as we drove into the Mojave Desert. It was hot and desolate. With no phone service, we would have been on our own if the van had broken down. In the middle of this dry place, developers were staking out the ground for new housing — miles from any town and two hours from Los Angeles. It looked like a crime against humanity, and yet humanity was sure to fall for the scheme.
Then we noticed something low in the sky. I first thought it was a general aviation plane. Then I realized that it was a Predator drone flying out of nearby Edwards Air Base. It was fascinating and a little creepy as it turned and flew with a deliberate speed and pattern. We knew we were in no danger, but it was like standing on a plain in Africa while a pride of lions walk by close with a side look.
We finally made it to Victorville, California, a modern city that seems to be forcing its way up through the desert. It was time to contact Hal Valora to see how things were going. Our good friend Nancy Twigger had asked Hal to be our point of contact for a series of interviews in the massive Glencroft retirement center in Glendale. Hal was trying to set us up with four or five interviews that we were planning to conduct over three days. The responses were slow. At the time we left Anderson we didn’t know but what we would be interviewing only Hal.
We didn’t have cell service until we reached the motel. When I was finally able to call Hal, I found out that he had recruited seven veterans. I had to make the arrangements in one night to interview all seven at seven different apartments in the complex.
Despite the last-minute pressure, we were set to meet seven new friends with wonderful stories.
