Every day starts a new story. The story of Hal Valora begins with the arduous journey of Hal’s grandparents as they fled Russia in 1905. They were White Russians who could see the growing menace of the Bolsheviks. They hitched up their donkey to a cart and started walking west with Hal’s aunt and uncle. Somehow they made it to a place where they arranged passage to America.
That was the start of the Volaroff family’s saga of faith in America, the Promised Land, where anybody willing to do the work to grow can expand their horizons beyond what one could in any other nation on the planet.
The hardship of Russia had taken a toll on Hal’s grandfather. Hal loved his “Grandpie,” but he was an abusive man who drank heavily and was eventually placed in an institution. Hal’s father, who was born in America, was placed in charge of caring for his family when he was only 12-years-old. From their home in Slatington, Pennsylvania, he took the train to a nearby town where he took a job learning the butcher trade. It was a tough situation for a young boy, but he was able to maintain enough income to keep the family going.
During World War II Mr. Valora learned the slab zinc trade and continued in that work until a car accident took his life just short of being able to retire.
Hal’s mother was quite a woman. She suffered a slow death from cancer that laid waste to the last nine years of her life, but in her 37 healthy years she made quite an impact. She was very active in the Lutheran church. Hal remembers her pulling him and his sisters in their red wagon up the hill to church on Sundays.
Hal’s mom was a LPN and the inspiration for her daughter’s career paths. Both girls joined the National Guard and became officers in the Army Nurses Corps. Ginger served at Ft. Eustis, Virginia. Hope worked at the hospital in Denver where President Eisenhower had been a patient. She eventually counseled veterans returning from Vietnam. Hal later met one of the soldiers Hope had helped and was proud to hear how much his sister had meant to his recovery. Hope suffered the loss of her husband to a plane crash just four years after they were married.
When I asked Hal about his childhood heroes, he told us about his Uncle Art who served in the Pacific during World War II. He was wounded five times and was decorated for his valor.
Art was an MP at Pearl Harbor when he looked up to see the Japanese planes overhead. Having learned to fly, Art found a plane to give chase, but he was shot down by our own guys. Later, while flying an observation plane near Okinawa he spotted a dark patch in the water that turned out to be an underwater Japanese ammo dump.
The interview was already fascinating and we hadn’t even started on Hal’s personal story.
