Every day starts a new story. We continue our Aug. 23, 2019, interview in Bloomfield, New Mexico, with Army Spec4 Lee Wooderson. In my last column I told about Lee’s military career. Now it’s time to talk about his legendary heritage and early life in the Bighorn Basin of Wyoming.
Lee’s great-grandfather came to the west on the famous Orphan Train. He lived a long and prosperous life, outlived several wives, and had “barrels of holy water” in his basement from the temple in Salt Lake when he died.
Lee’s dad also traveled west by train, but not the way he had expected. Elmer Wooderson was a kind, honest, and resourceful man. He was a foreman on the Chevy line in Detroit when he got an itch to move to California. He made the trip in a boxcar with six hobos. Near Manderson, Wyoming one of the hobos demanded Elmer’s dime that he kept in his shoe. An argument ensued and Elmer was thrown off the train. Lee’s dad walked into Manderson and entered the general store with the manager gone and the store full of gypsies. He coolly stepped behind the counter, took the gypsies’ money for each purchase, and had it all in order when the manager returned. The manager asked if Elmer had a job. When he said, “No,” the manager turned the store over to him.
Some of Elmer’s best customers were the migrant workers who came to Manderson for seasonal jobs. At the start of the season they would set up credit in the general store. On the day, before they returned home, they lined up to pay their bills. Elmer never lost a dime from these customers. He couldn’t say as much for some of his regular local customers.
One of Elmer’s most interesting customers was the prospector Crazy Jake Johnson. Crazy Jake always came to the store around midnight to buy his supplies. He paid with sacks of gold. Elmer had the gold changed into currency. It was far more than the costs of the goods. Elmer Wooderson was an honest man. He kept back a stack of bills to purchase any future supplies that Jake wanted and insisted that Jake pay him no more until he had gone through the overpayment. Jake insisted that he was satisfied with what he had paid Elmer, but this time Elmer won out.
Lee met Crazy Jake in the wild one day. He described Jake as a fearsome man with a full black beard. He helped an older man in the boy’s fishing group up the steep ridge and walked ahead, pulling his horse up the hill.
The word was that Jake had killed a man in Canada. In the Bighorn Basin such things can disappear. The sheriff would go to check on Jake in his old age and could always expect to the snow around him to be peppered with shot. Jake just disappeared one day. Thanks to Lee we know this much of his story.